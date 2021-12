Traditional underwriting uses capacity. Can they take on the debt capital? Do they have money?. And I hate this term—because it’s often used in the financial system, “Do they have skin in the game?” And for me it just really irks me because it’s like, “Heck yeah, we do. We have our bodies. And we have our lands already taken. Like, we already have our ROI there. You know, like where’s our return on investment?

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 14 DAYS AGO