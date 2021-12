ASPEN, Colo. — He’s a former Aspen resident, a California surfer, and allegedly connected to high-powered foreign actors. Written pleadings to a federal judge recently gave a glimpse into the life of former Aspen resident Matthew Grimes, who was arrested in July on allegations that he aided billionaire Thomas Barrack in a scheme to lobby the U.S. government covertly on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO