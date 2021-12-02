ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

D. Lopez, This Week in the Garden | Cultivating plants and their partner insects

By D. Lopez
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems counterproductive to grow plants just to have them devoured by insects, but gardeners choose to do this all the time. If an insect wants to eat our plants we might see them as a threat, but recently we have justified monarch caterpillars devouring milkweed and see this as an...

www.santacruzsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
redmondspokesman.com

Gardening corner: Holiday cactus can be coaxed to bloom

I have to admit to an extreme case of plant envy at viewing an e-mail from a neighbor of her holiday cactus covered in blooms. It was worse than envy. It was a plain and simple case of plant jealousy. What have I done or not done to cause my...
GARDENING
agnetwest.com

Plant Powerfully Fragrant Flowers and Shrubs

Some of the most fragrant flowers and shrubs. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. How to give your landscaping a breath of fresh air? Plant some of these powerfully fragrant flowers and shrubs. Such as the mock orange. It has pure-white double flowers that appear on a dark-green deciduous shrub in early or midsummer.
GARDENING
lhvc.com

Care of holiday plants

Celebrating the dark days of winter includes bringing in a few houseplants, and stores are filled with holiday foliage. Pick up a poinsettia - they're a treat for the eyes - then look at some of the other festive indoor plants. Small pines, aromatic mini-trees, and flowering cacti are the perfect touch for your décor.
GARDENING
NOLA.com

Garden tips: Get fruit trees ready to plant; don't forget to mulch

GET FRUIT TREES NOW: November through February is an ideal time for planting dormant hardy fruit trees and bushes such as apples, pears, plums, peaches, blackberries, grapes, blueberries and persimmons. Mail-order trees now. Nurseries usually begin to get in their new fruit trees and bushes in January and February. Make sure the cultivars you select are adapted to the mild winters of our area. Citrus trees should not be planted until late February or early March because hard freezes could severely damage or kill the trees. Tropical fruit, such as avocados and papayas, should not be planted until April.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Insects#Plant#National Geographic#Inaturalist
countryliving.com

Christmas cactus: How to care for the winter flowering houseplant

A guide to the Christmas cactus, including how to care for a Christmas cactus all year round, how often to water them, whether they like sun or shade and where to buy a Christmas cactus from. Colourful and pretty, the Christmas cactus is the perfect way to brighten up a...
GARDENING
Cumberland Times-News

Family Life | Master gardener: Plants and animals prep for winter

The growing season is coming to an end and winter will be upon us. Nature preps for winter when days become shorter and temperatures cooler. The metabolism in woody trees and shrubs slows down. Water uptake (needed for photosynthesis) will not be possible when the ground freezes. Leaves on deciduous plants are shed and these plants will spend the winter in dormancy.
GARDENING
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Caring for colorful cyclamen plants

Answer: Cyclamen is a colorful plant found at grocery stores, florists and garden centers right now because it blooms in the winter. You will find them in white, all shades of pink, lavender and red. They typically bloom for about three months. They are fairly easy to grow; however, it can be difficult to get them to rebloom. Some people treat them as a short-lived, temporary plant but I’ve been able to get mine to rebloom and last for several years. A cyclamen will bloom longer in a cool, bright location. Make sure it isn’t exposed to cold or hot drafts, as this could cause the flowers to drop. Removing spent blossoms by twisting the stem and pulling it up from the base of the plant will encourage more flowering. Keep the soil moist when the plant is blooming. Water it thoroughly when the soil looks and feels dry on the surface. Allow the soil to almost dry out before watering the plant again. Avoid watering the crown or center of the plant. I water my cyclamen (and African violet) from the bottom by having it sit in a bowl of water for 15-20 minutes. Use a low-nitrogen fertilizer or houseplant food at half-strength about every two weeks while the plant is blooming.
HOME & GARDEN
gardeningsoul.com

21 Houseplants that Can Grow Without Sunlight

Believe it or not, there are plants that grow without the sun. Even though most plants need light to grow, fortunately, there are plants that grow in indirect sun – so when choosing your indoor garden be sure you have one of these!. Some plants crave the sun, but others...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
theadvocate.com

LSU Garden News: Amaryllis and paperwhites bulbs can be forced to bloom

Yes. Spring-flowering bulbs can be encouraged to come out of dormancy by manipulating their environment, coaxing them to share their beauty before they are naturally ready. These days, you can buy already-forced bulbs, but gardeners who like a challenge will want to force their own. Amaryllis and paperwhites bulbs, which...
GARDENING
Arizona Daily Sun

Gardening Etcetera: Native plants and their benefits for pollinators

Imagine if private property owners across North America landscaped their yards with plants found in their area. What wonderful habitats would be available to native animals!. This last summer, the Electric Power Research Institute presented a series of daily, online talks relating to pollinators and plants, titled 'The Pollinator Party.' One of the talks, presented by Douglas Tallamy of the University of Delaware, was on using native plants in landscaping to support insects by providing plant forage and pollen for their food and cover. A thriving insect population adds to the food chain by becoming the food source many songbirds require.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The News-Gazette

Plant Experts Live at Prairie Gardens 11-20-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Tamera McDaniel and the team of Plant Experts discuss keeping Christmas trees and other holiday greenery fresh, caring for Christmas Cactus, and bringing Geraniums through the winter months.
GARDENING
Redlands Daily Facts

These drought-tolerant herbal plants offer added benefits to you and your garden

Many common herbal plants, when grown in the garden, are drought tolerant. They are native to Mediterranean countries where summers are dry like our own. The biome or ecosystem of Mediterranean vegetation is known as maquis, and the types of plants found in it have characteristics similar to those in our own primary ecosystem, which is known as chaparral. Chapparal comes from “chaparro,” which means dwarf or scrub oak in Spanish, and shrubby scrub oaks are dominant in both maquis and chaparral, often referred to as shrub forests.
GARDENING
The Post and Courier

Gardening column: Deck the halls with these Lowcountry plants

Many native plants that grow in the Lowcountry of South Carolina are evergreen. And why not? Winters are so mild here plants don’t need to shed their leaves to survive the cold, dry air. The abundance of evergreen plants makes it easy to decorate for the holidays with plants from the yard.
GARDENING
Columbian

Gardening with Allen: Indoor plants need winter boost

My indoor plants seem to be under stress. I am noticing more brown and yellow leaves and leaf tips. I see very little new leaf growth. What can I do to perk them up?. We are approaching the lowest winter light conditions of the year with the winter solstice coming Dec. 21. Plants almost stop growing or actually lose more leaves than they replace. As long as they are producing new leaves, there is not a lot to be worried about. There are a few things which can help.
GARDENING
Martha's Vineyard Times

Garden Notes: Life depends on plants (and animals)

The woods are beginning to look bare now. At nighttime, the moon shines through the cathedral of trees in a wintry way. Is this a mast year? Acorns are numerous and cause for caution on smooth surfaces! If cleavers, teasel, and burdock were the inspiration for Velcro, then surely, acorns were the inspiration for ball bearings. Speaking of caution, contrary to misconceptions, adult deer ticks are prevalent in fall and winter. Tick check every night.
GARDENING
Mercury News

Gardening: Preparing your landscape for winter

Fall is a season of transition and that includes your garden. Make the most of beautiful fall days to enjoy your garden and prepare your landscape for the winter ahead. Put fall leaves to work in your landscape improving your soil, reducing maintenance, and creating winter homes for toads, frogs, and beneficial insects. Mow over the leaves that land on the lawn. It may take a couple passes but once the fall leaves are the size of a quarter you can leave them on the lawn to add organic matter and nutrients to the soil.
GARDENING
Marin Independent Journal

With a little care, your flowering bulbs can rebloom each year

Now is the time when it’s easy to be enticed by catalog photos and nursery displays of spring flowering bulbs. Nothing signals spring like the emergence of bright yellow daffodils or fragrant hyacinths, and there are many varieties available. While it’s possible to treat bulbs as annuals and replace them every fall, they are designed to provide multiple seasons of bloom. With minimal care, they will provide spring color for many years. That’s bad news for the bulb industry but good news for lazy gardeners.
GARDENING
Colchester Sun

A UVM extension gardener advises on holiday plant care and safety

It's that time of year again when amaryllis, Christmas cactus and poinsettias appear in stores and find their way into our homes. Whether you receive a new plant as a gift or purchase it, it's always a good idea to familiarize yourself with the plant's needs and any safety concerns it might present.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy