Francis Scott Key’s Outdoor Holiday Extravaganza this Saturday

Kickoff your holiday celebrations at the Historic Downtown Gainesville Square. Join us in the Historic Downtown Gainesville Square on Saturday, November 20 for Jingle Mingle and the Lighting of the Chicken! As one of the Southeast’s quirkiest, fun, family-friendly events, this is the perfect way to start your holiday season here in the Poultry Capital of the World!

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO