ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Francis Scott Key’s Outdoor Holiday Extravaganza this Saturday

By News Release
southbmore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of FSK’s Virtual Holiday Extravaganza, the HarborQue Food Truck will be parked at FSK on Saturday, December 4th from 11am – 1pm. Santa Claus will be visiting from the North Pole and families are invited to stop by and...

www.southbmore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hampshire Review

Christmas Festival of Lights

The 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights kicked off with the Lighting Ceremony, which was held last Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta, and the turnout was phenomenal. The kids of all ages had a terrific time.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
lakesidenews.com

Outdoor Holiday Celebrations and Activities

Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular, Buford. Stroll through lakeside holiday light show with traditional displays to high tech images, includes stops for s’more supplies and hot cocoa, plus Margaritaville-themed bars, Santa’s Tiki Bar and Tipsy Elf, 5 p.m. through Feb. 27. $9.99-$14.00. www.margaritavilleresorts.com. License to Chill Snow Island, Buford. Snow tubing,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
utahvalley360.com

The Shops at Riverwoods welcomes the holiday season with 1.5 Million Lights.

The Shops at Riverwoods will host their annual Lighting of Riverwoods event this Friday, November 19. “We want our guests to come and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with us,” said JJ Haering, general manager of the Shops at Riverwoods. “This event is performed by the community, for the community.”
thefeather.com

2021 Christmas Community Events

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” Twinkling lights, holiday sales and Christmas music on repeat; the season offers a multitude of festivities that even a scrooge cannot ignore. Around town are concerts, plays and community events that offer plenty of holiday cheer. Including school performances, below is a highlighted list of events for you and your family.
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Scott Key
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton Band Holiday Extravaganza returns after covid hiatus

After having to cancel last year due to covid, the Hampton Band Holiday Extravaganza returns Dec. 4. “It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Deb Brady, a Hampton band parent volunteer. “The proceeds go to the entire district band program, from fourth grade to 12th grade.” It’s set 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton High School.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Peninsula Daily News

Holiday bazaars planned on Saturday

SEQUIM — Two holiday bazaars are planned on Saturday. SEQUIM — Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church will host its Yuletide Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The annual bazaar will be in the church sanctuary, 925 N. Sequim Ave. Featured crafts include knitwear, cross-body bags, jewelry, table and kitchen...
SEQUIM, WA
uticaphoenix.net

Jazz@The Other Side Presents: A Holiday Extravaganza

Saturday, December 11, 7:30 p.m., 2011 Genesee St., Utica. Jazz vocalist Cookie Coogan is a seasoned performer and educator living in Ithaca, NY. She has performed with numerous jazz groups, including The Salt City Jazz Collective, Gap Mangione, J.T. Hall Jazz Consort, Al Hamme’s Swing Street Jazztet, Hugh Douglass Blues Band and The Swing Kats as well as leading her own bands and playing solo. She has a deep repertoire of classic standards, vocalese, blues, and original compositions. For this special holiday performance, she is joined by Joe Arcuri – bass, Jimmy Johns – drums, Dave Solazzo – piano, and TOS music director, Mike Dubaniewicz-woodwinds.
UTICA, NY
Columbia Missourian

Celebrate a traditional French Christmas in Ste. Genevieve

Ste. Genevieve’s holiday celebrations this winter wouldn’t be complete without a nod to the city’s past as a French settlement. The Felix Vallé House State Historic Site’s 38th annual Le Réveillon festival in December is a glimpse into the city’s colonial history. The festival takes visitors back 200 years to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsk#The Harborque Food Truck
gainesville.org

Jingle Mingle

Kickoff your holiday celebrations at the Historic Downtown Gainesville Square. Join us in the Historic Downtown Gainesville Square on Saturday, November 20 for Jingle Mingle and the Lighting of the Chicken! As one of the Southeast’s quirkiest, fun, family-friendly events, this is the perfect way to start your holiday season here in the Poultry Capital of the World!
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrfalp.com

Holiday Shopping Extravaganza to Benefit Marine Toys for Tots

The event will take place 10am to 4pm at the Fluvanna Community Church on 2262 Fluvanna Avenue. Local crafters and vendors will be featured. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase, and a Chinese auction will be held. Proceeds from the Holiday Shopping Extravaganza will benefit Toys for Tots.
ADVOCACY
theperrynews.com

Ben’s Five and Dime hosts annual holiday open house Saturday

Bargain hunters got a jump on their seasonal shopping Saturday at the Ben’s Five and Dime Annual Holiday Open House, which lasts until 5 p.m. The doors opened at 9 a.m., and the aisles quickly filled with shoppers eager for the 20% discount on all items, with many entering to win a Christmas gnome in the Dec. 1 drawing.
SHOPPING
MLive.com

How to Watch “My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Holiday Extravaganza”

The festive tradition continues! Tonight at 9pm on HGTV, enjoy a special, festive episode of My Lottery Dream Home. Join David Bromstad for another Holiday Extravaganza—watch for free when you register for Philo (start free trial). In My Lottery Dream Home, HGTV host and real estate advisor David Bromstad joins...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Bakersfield Californian

It's a 'Country Christmas' for Gaslight's Holiday Extravaganza

When is a holiday show not just a holiday show? When it’s part of an extravaganza. Gaslight Melodrama returns with its popular annual event offering "My Big Fat Country Christmas.”. Michael Prince, the theater's artistic director and co-owner, said this is a show within a show about the performers from...
PERFORMING ARTS
Herald-Dispatch

Combined groups of MU Music Department to perform Holiday Extravaganza Show

HUNTINGTON — The various music ensembles found in the Marshall University Department of Music will combine forces for a show on Monday called Holiday Extravaganza. Happening at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus, the public is welcome to enjoy this gift from the Marshall School of Music and the College of Arts and Media.
HUNTINGTON, WV
newschannel20.com

Children's Holiday Store set to open Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The biggest fundraiser for the Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery is set to kick off. The annual Children's Holiday Store opens Saturday, Nov. 27 at Fairhills Mall, 1919 W. Monroe, in Springfield. The store is an opportunity for kids to get help from volunteers to pick out...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Village Living

Santa, Mrs. Claus to visit The Summit for holidays

The Summit will be hosting two events this month to celebrate the holiday season. On Dec. 9, Mrs. Claus will be hosting an interactive workshop to celebrate National Christmas Card Day from 4-7 p.m. All ages are invited to come create and decorate cards, enjoy a storytime and have their...
FESTIVAL
WOUB

The Chardon Polka Band’s Holiday Extravaganza debuts Thanksgiving weekend

Earlier this year, WOUB-TV broadcast the Chardon Polka Band’s ‘Polka Across America,’ showcasing musicians from around the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can hear WOUB’s interview with band leader Jake Kouwe here, and Thanksgiving weekend 2021, the Chardon Polka Band is releasing their Holiday Extravaganza, which you can find more information about below.
MUSIC
WJHG-TV

Christmas Tree Extravaganza held at Papa Joe's Bayside

While Black Friday sales are still lingering at big-box stores, small businesses had the opportunity to showcase their own sales and goods Saturday during small business Saturday. The Bay County Shooting Range hosted its first-night shoot on the 5-stand. Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later. Updated: 14 hours...
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy