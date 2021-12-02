Francis Scott Key’s Outdoor Holiday Extravaganza this Saturday

Saturday, December 11, 7:30 p.m., 2011 Genesee St., Utica. Jazz vocalist Cookie Coogan is a seasoned performer and educator living in Ithaca, NY. She has performed with numerous jazz groups, including The Salt City Jazz Collective, Gap Mangione, J.T. Hall Jazz Consort, Al Hamme’s Swing Street Jazztet, Hugh Douglass Blues Band and The Swing Kats as well as leading her own bands and playing solo. She has a deep repertoire of classic standards, vocalese, blues, and original compositions. For this special holiday performance, she is joined by Joe Arcuri – bass, Jimmy Johns – drums, Dave Solazzo – piano, and TOS music director, Mike Dubaniewicz-woodwinds.
