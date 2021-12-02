ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regional Economic Strategy adopted

Cover picture for the articleEconomic Development District Board will identify implementation priorities annually. The Economic Development District Board has unanimously adopted the Regional Economic Strategy, which establishes a blueprint for regional collaboration on economic development across King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties. It also enables local jurisdictions and eligible organizations to qualify for...

