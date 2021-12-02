Ravens' Calais Campbell: Puts in full practice

Before I jump into the Week 12 2MD, I just want to talk about this phantom illness spreading through the Ravens locker room, and how it’s quietly flying under the radar. There’s speculation that what the team is fighting is norovirus… which, of course, we cannot confirm. But what we can confirm is two things:
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell was forced to miss his team’s Week 12 win against the Cleveland Browns due to a concussion. Head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed some crazy details about when Campbell first suffered the concussion. Wow, that’s scary. Ravens defensive end...
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t have a lot of nice things to say about how he played Sunday night in a win over the Cleveland Browns. “It was a horrible game,” Jackson said Wednesday. Jackson finished 20-for-32 for 165 yards, a touchdown and a career-worst four interceptions. His passer rating (46.5) was the lowest of his career as a starter. At one point in the second quarter, he ...
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports that Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson, returned to practice after missing the past two days with a non-COVID-related illness. The team has yet to elaborate on the extent of Jackson’s illness, and it’s not at all clear if they plan to do so either. Baltimore will travel...
Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard and cornerbacks Tavon Young and Chris Westry returned to practice Friday, raising hopes that they could be available for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. The availability of defensive lineman Calais Campbell (concussion) for the Ravens’ “Sunday Night Football” matchup remains uncertain after he missed his...
The week before Thanksgiving, John Harbaugh saw Calais Campbell sitting down for an end-of-day meal in the Ravens’ cafeteria. Harbaugh does not spend a lot of time thinking about Campbell. Why would he? In a world framed by worry and uncertainty, Campbell is the weathered oak tree at the heart of the Ravens defense — tall, strong and true no matter what swirls around him. After 14 years ...
The Baltimore Ravens have enjoyed some very solid play from veteran defensive end Calais Campbell in the twilight of his storied NFL career. But the 14-year NFL veteran could very well be finishing up that career very shortly, perhaps as soon as this season. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic detailed...
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and four cornerbacks are among the 10 Ravens considered questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, however, was not listed on Friday’s injury report after participating fully in all three practices this week. Jackson, who missed Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears with an ...
Williams (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns. Williams was unable to participate in practice Friday, suggesting that he's likely in line for a fourth consecutive absence come Sunday. The questionable tag gives him some hope, though, so Williams' status will bear monitoring ahead of this clash between AFC North rivals. Having Williams on the interior of the defensive line would undoubtedly help the Ravens slow Cleveland's potent rushing attack.
The Baltimore Ravens have a key divisional battle against the rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but their defense suffered a significant loss ahead of kickoff. Star defensive end Calais Campbell featured on Sunday’s injury report, and he won’t be active for the game due to a concussion, per The Athletic’s Zac Jackson.
BALTIMORE -- Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell is inactive for Sunday night's game against Cleveland. Campbell missed practice this week because of a concussion, and his absence is a blow to Baltimore in this matchup against the NFL's top-ranked rushing offense. The Browns activated running back Kareem Hunt (calf) and...
The Baltimore Ravens could have defensive lineman Calais Campbell back this week after he missed last Sunday’s game with a concussion. Campbell has still not cleared concussion protocol, but the six-time Pro Bowler did return to practice on Wednesday. He was able to participate in warmups before heading inside. Ravens...
The Ravens signed quarterback Kenji Bahar, cornerback Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad. Bahar replaces backup Trace McSorley, who was signed off Baltimore's practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week. Bahar, who prepped at nearby Calvert Hall high school and attended Monmouth University, was with the Ravens throughout training camp.
Ravens veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell will not play against the Cleveland Browns Sunday night due to a concussion. Campbell did not practice during the week and was listed as questionable. All NFL players who have been concussed or shown signs of a concussion must follow a five-step process before being cleared to fully practice or play in a game.
Exactly a year ago, the Ravens’ offense was in a bad place. On Dec. 2, 2020, a unit crippled by the coronavirus — quarterback Lamar Jackson’s absence, especially — finished with 219 total yards in a Wednesday afternoon loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A week before that, a more representative Ravens attack had settled for field goal after field goal against a depleted Tennessee Titans defense ...
Boyle (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Boyle's absence is likely precautionary as he has missed the majority of the season with the injury. He also didn't practice at all leading up to the Ravens' Week 12 win against Cleveland and still played. However, any missed practice time moving forward is worth monitoring, especially if Boyle ends up on the injury report before Sunday.
