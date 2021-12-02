Ravens' Calais Campbell: Puts in full practice

Williams (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns. Williams was unable to participate in practice Friday, suggesting that he's likely in line for a fourth consecutive absence come Sunday. The questionable tag gives him some hope, though, so Williams' status will bear monitoring ahead of this clash between AFC North rivals. Having Williams on the interior of the defensive line would undoubtedly help the Ravens slow Cleveland's potent rushing attack.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO