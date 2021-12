Chicago’s COVID-19 contact tracing program fixed privacy flaws that were called out by the city’s watchdog earlier this year, according to a statement released Thursday. Some contact tracers who left their jobs early this year still had access to patient information weeks after their employment ended, the city’s Office of Inspector General found in an audit released last April. The report said it didn’t appear the ex-workers were actually snooping through the private information.

