NBA

Spurs' Doug McDermott: Cleared to play

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

McDermott (knee) is available Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Bruno Passos...

www.cbssports.com

Pounding The Rock

Doug McDermott to miss tonight’s game against the Suns with right knee inflammation

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that starting power forward Doug McDermott will miss tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns as he deals with right knee inflammation. McDermott missed a three-game stretch from October 28 to November 3 because of right knee inflammation, and this will be the fourth game the veteran sharpshooter has sat out this season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Keita Bates-Diop coming off Spurs' bench Thursday with Doug McDermott (knee) starting

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bates-Diop has been starting lately for San Antonio, but that will change Thursday night. Doug McDermott is making his long-awaited return to the court following a knee-related absence. The veteran is also starting, so Bates-Diop will revert to a bench role.
NBA
Doug Mcdermott
fadeawayworld.net

