LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities Thursday announced that 14 people have been arrested in connection with 11 robberies from North Hollywood to South Los Angeles but all have been released from custody. “The rash of these smash-and-grab type crimes has placed community members and store employees in significant danger due to the violence that’s associated with them,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore said. It’s a problem for police and for customers scared to go to the stores during this typically busy shopping season. “Destruction of property, assault on store employees, and caravans of vehicles,” Moore said. Dec. 2, 2021 Some of the city’s top leaders...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO