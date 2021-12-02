ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

'Long' COVID causes bad smells and tastes, depression for some survivors: 'Hot water smells like rotting meat'

By Audrey Conklin
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKatrina Haydon can’t eat, shower or brush her teeth the same way she used to six months ago because of parosmia, a smell disorder sometimes associated with COVID-19 "long-haulers," or people whose COVID symptoms last long after they test positive for the virus. Parosmia. Parosmia is a term used...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This study finds the root cause of ‘long COVID’

In a recent study published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, researchers found that patients with long COVID syndrome continue to have higher measures of blood clotting, which may help explain their persistent symptoms, such as reduced physical fitness and fatigue. The study is from RCSI University of Medicine...
SCIENCE
WXIA 11 Alive

Long haul COVID symptoms torment survivors with "sewage" smells

TEXAS, USA — 3.5 million Texans have contracted COVID-19 and many of these people are still dealing with stubborn symptoms from the virus. A common symptom is losing your sense of taste or smell. A less common one affects about 10% of people who have had COVID according to a Wiley study in June.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKYC

Northeast Ohio nurse struggling with long haul COVID-19 symptoms impacting taste and smell

CLEVELAND — As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its second year, there's a side effect that is sticking with those who have not fully recovered. Chanin Patsouras says she felt she was losing her mind when everything she ate and smelled was off. She says she felt 'crazy for a little bit' until she found a Facebook page where people were sharing similar stories. That, at least, made Chanin feel better.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
WebMD

Over 1 Million With Long-Term Loss of Smell Thanks to COVID

Nov. 19, 2021 -- A new study says 700,000 to 1.6 million people in the United States who got COVID-19 may have lost their sense of smell for 6 months or longer. That’s the conclusion of researchers at the Washington University in St. Louis who started the study after a growing number of patients reported their smell and taste months after they got over COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Depression#Brain Tumors#Smells#Whole Foods
asapland.com

Causes of Poor Sense of Smell

People have generally a poor sense of smell as they age. A cold or allergies can cause a decrease in your sense of smell. This is because the inflammation that occurs during an infection or allergy blocks some nasal passages, making it harder to detect odors. After the infection goes away, it may take several weeks for your sense of smell to become normal again.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Scientific American

COVID Can Cause Strange Eye and Ear Symptoms

Red eyes, ringing ears, sensitivity to light, trouble hearing: although a loss of taste and smell have become well-known sensory symptoms of COVID, accumulating research suggests that vision and hearing are also frequent targets of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes the disease. More than 10 percent of people who get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Study Shows Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Face Double the Chance of Dying in Following Year

New research indicates that survivors of severe cases of COVID-19 are more likely to die the next year when compared with uninfected people or those with mild cases. As the Guardian reported via a study published in Frontiers in Medicine, research shows those infected with severe cases of COVID-19 are prone to suffering long-term health issues. If hospitalized with COVID-19, individuals are twice as likely to die within the following 12 months than individuals who haven’t contracted the virus. Patients under 65 are at higher risk of dying one year on from infection, in particular.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

The effects of COVID-19 run deeper than the virus

The first cases of the omicron variant were detected in the United States this week. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his strategy for coping with omicron and delta this winter, which will include expanding vaccination and booster initiatives and stricter testing for international travelers. Even though Biden has said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

People With Allergies Appear Less Likely To Develop COVID-19, Study Suggests

When hayfever season comes and your eyes water and nose runs, you can feel a small compensation for the suffering: There is a negative correlation between susceptibility to a range of allergies and the chance of catching COVID-19, at least in the UK population, according to one study. The reasons behind this result could turn out to be rather trivial, or tell us something important about the working of our immune systems that might help us combat allergies, infectious diseases, or both.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fox News

676K+
Followers
130K+
Post
590M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy