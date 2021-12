Before diving into this week’s keys, let us revisit last week’s three keys to victory against UNLV and how they impacted the SDSU Aztecs‘ win. The “Middle 8” is considered the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. In the game, the Aztecs won the “Middle 8” 14-0 off two touchdown passes from Lucas Johnson to Jesse Matthews with less than three minutes remaining in the first half. The defense also shined by stopping the Rebels drive in between those two touchdowns on a fourth-down attempt in SDSU territory.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO