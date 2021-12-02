ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

David Dobrik apologizes for punching assistant Natalie in viral TikTok

dexerto.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube star David Dobrik has issued a formal apology to assistant Natalie Mariduena after accidentally punching her in the face in a viral TikTok gone wrong. David Dobrik took over TikTok in early November after uploading a video of himself and the Vlog Squad taking part in the platform’s viral ‘Pen...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
b975.com

Adele joins NikkieTutorials for “Power of Makeup” YouTube video

Adele is saying “Hello” to the power of makeup. The singer joins YouTuber NikkieTutorials for the latest installment of the Dutch beauty guru’s “Power of Makeup” series, where Adele gets glam on one side of her face and leaves the other side makeup free. As she gets her makeup done...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Dobrik
dexerto.com

Disguised Toast roasts Twitch viewer over Pokimane dating rumor

Twitch star Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang clapped back at a viewer who asked if he was dating fellow OfflineTV member Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys. Disguised Toast and Pokimane are both founding members of the streamer collaborative group OfflineTV. The two also happen to be quite close friends and put out content online together playing various video games.
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Joshua Bassett reacts to Olivia Rodrigo rumors after ‘Crisis’ backlash

Actor and music artist Joshua Bassett has issued a response after fans lashed out over rumors that his song ‘Crisis’ was taking shots at ‘Driver’s License’ singer Olivia Rodrigo. Olivia Rodrigo took over the internet earlier this year thanks to her heartbreaking hit ‘Driver’s License.’. The breakup anthem details the...
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

xQc defends Dream after he is accused of “manipulating” fans

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel came to the defense of Minecraft star Dream after the YouTuber was accused of manipulating his fans with a viral Twitter post. A resurfaced tweet from Minecraft creator Dream went viral on December 2 after streamer Yabbe criticized the 22-year-old for being “manipulative” towards his fans.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daviddobrikhahaha#Nataliemariduena#Views Podcast
dexerto.com

Taylor Swift roasted by fans after falling for viral TikTok trick

Grammy-award winning music artist Taylor Swift is going viral on TikTok after accidentally falling for a prank from one creative user on the platform. Taylor Swift has become quite a popular presence on TikTok. The genre-spanning singer/songwriter has teased several of her upcoming projects on the platform, including dropping a snippet of an unreleased version of ‘Wildest Dreams’ back in September.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

TikTok of Young Dolph hyping bakery where he was killed goes viral

A TikTok of rapper Young Dolph buying cookies from the Memphis bakery where he was shot dead has gone viral.The clip shows Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton Jr, outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on 10 November, a week before he was killed when two masked gumen opened fire at the store.It had been viewed nearly 8 million times in just 24 hours after it was posted on Thursday.The clip was posted to the Makeda’s Instagram account a week before he died, and shows the 36-year-old hyping a chocolate chip cookie he had just purchased.He says he always visits Makeda’s when he is in town, and someone off-camera can be heard telling him: “Be safe.”Dolph was a hometown hero in Memphis and regularly promoted Black-owned businesses such as Makeda’s.Memphis police are investigating his death, and on Thursday released images of two suspects and a car they were travelling in. On Thursday, another man was shot near the bakery where a memorial for Dolph has been established.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

What is the “abcdefu” song on TikTok? Viral lyrics used in new trend

GAYLE has gained popularity on TikTok thanks to her song “abcdefu” going viral on the platform. But what’s the song about, and what exactly are the lyrics?. While TikTok has been the home of many viral dance trends, the short-form video app has also helped various creators gain popularity thanks to various talents like music.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

SZA Officially Releases Viral TikTok Hit "I Hate U"

Months ago, SZA surprised fans by releasing three tracks—"Joni," "Nightbird," and "I Hate U"—over on SoundCloud. The singles were shared under an anonymous account and because fans haven't received a new album from the singer in years, they ate it up. Soon, "I Hate U" became the favorite out of the bunch as fans swarmed social media with the track, and over on TikTok, it became a viral sensation.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Valkyrae “baffled” by Ludwig using RFLCT drama in Mogul Money without warning

Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has revealed that she’s “baffled” at Ludwig using the RFLT drama on Mogul Money without warning, especially when she was supposed to be on the show. Ludwig’s Mogul Money is a Jeopardy-inspired game show that the creator live-streams onto his channel, with other influencers starring as the...
TV SHOWS
Who What Wear

The Morning Skincare Routine This Viral TikTok Dermatologist Swears By

What's the first thing you do when you get out of bed in the morning? A well-rounded morning routine sets the tone for the day and gets you prepped—both mentally and physically—before you dive into a packed schedule filled with emails, chores, happy hours, workouts, and more. Our series Morning Person profiles those who have mastered the art of the morning routine.
SKIN CARE
fashionweekdaily.com

The Orange Sweater from Cider that is Going Viral on TikTok

Over the years, social media has evolved into an indispensable tool across industries. Today, social media has a huge impact on the fashion industry and what is trending. With billions of users across the various platforms, posts can cause trends to be started overnight. Social media has also become home to fashion enthusiasts. People from across the globe are using their social media pages to share their fashion hacks, tips, and reviews about different trends.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy