Video Games

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl gets free costume DLC for every character

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNickelodeon’s platform fighter is adding a little more variance to its current roster. Today, it was announced that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl would be getting some free costumes added to the game, letting these Nick characters sport some new looks in fights. The trailer (via IGN) says this free costume...

www.destructoid.com

#Dlc#Nintendo Switch#Spongebob#Steam#Nickbrawl#Multiversus#Warner#Super Smash Bros#Sti
