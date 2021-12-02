ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son seals latest Premier League win for Spurs under Conte

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min’s goal at the end of a sweeping counterattack sealed Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Brentford on Thursday, leaving Antonio Conte unbeaten in three Premier League games in charge of the London team.

Son played a part in the 13th-minute opener, supplying the cross from the left that Brentford defender Pontus Jansson cleared onto the head of teammate Sergi Canos. The ball ricocheted backward into the net.

The South Korea forward scored the second himself in the 65th by tapping into an unguarded net after meeting a square ball from Sergio Reguilon, who had been set free by an exquisite through-ball from Harry Kane.

Since Conte’s arrival as the replacement for Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham has beaten Leeds and Brentford in the league and drawn at Everton. A match at Burnley on Sunday was postponed because of snow.

His only loss in five games in charge was an embarrassing one, 2-1 at Slovenian team Mura in the Europa Conference League after which Conte publicly declared he had a bigger job on his hands than he realized.

This latest win was routine rather than spectacular, with the clean sheet probably pleasing Conte as much as anything. Spurs worked hard off the ball but there remains a chronic shortage of creativity in the team aside from when Kane drops deep.

Tottenham climbed to sixth place.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

