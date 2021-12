The holiday season is here. While many take this opportunity to be thankful, share with others, support local small businesses, or just be festive, others are looking at the holidays as a way to try to separate hard working people from their money by pitching “too good to be true” schemes. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is offering some holiday season tips so you can enjoy more of the holiday cheer and, hopefully, none of the seasonal scams.

