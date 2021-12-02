Gavin Newsom defies dyslexia and reads to kids in the classroom
Governor Gavin Newsom’s story of dyslexia is meeting the challenge head-on and defying the odds. Newsom who struggled with dyslexia during his school years has...www.sacbee.com
Governor Gavin Newsom’s story of dyslexia is meeting the challenge head-on and defying the odds. Newsom who struggled with dyslexia during his school years has...www.sacbee.com
Pass the virus to the children, did you test, or is this just another photo op!
whst do you mean? My husbznd, daughter and grandaughter are dylestic, it makes it 10 harder for them to learn or read. its not a laughing matter. Dont make fun of sonething you know nothing about.
Comments / 11