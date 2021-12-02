Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 3

We’re going into another cold week, Betster persons, all the more reason to gather together (safely!) with family an friends and enjoy these best bets:. BEST HOLIDAY SHOPPING BETS: Have you purchased all of your holiday gifts this season? If not, check out all of the local Black Friday deals at stores in Homer! With discounts galore, there are options for every special person you’re buying for this year. Additionally, the Homer Chamber of Commerce Shop Local campaign, Think BIG Shop Small, begins this Saturday, Nov. 27. Local businesses are offering major discounts this weekend, and some even extend through Christmas! Participating businesses are Captain’s Toy Chest, Art Shop Gallery, Homer Truffle Company, Fireweed Gallery, The Homer Bookstore, Bear Creek Winery & Lodging, Ptarmigan Arts, Wagon Wheel Garden & Pet, Homer Art and Frame, Baycrest RV Park K.O.A., Homer Saw and Cycle, Blue Urchin, Sweetgale Meadworks & Cider House, Ulmer’s Drug & Hardware and The Grog Shop. Fill up on good food this Thanksgiving so you’re ready to shop til you drop on Saturday!

HOMER, AK ・ 10 DAYS AGO