Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 3

 1 day ago

Virginia Glee Club’s 81st annual Christmas Concert: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students. “When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12...

Sandhills Best Bets

Highlanders Farm is hosting its first drive-through Christmas Light Show, which opened Tuesday, Nov. 23, and will continue Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 31 (with the exception of Christmas Day). Hours are from 6 to 9:30 p.m. There will be coffee, hot chocolate, apple cider and homemade ice cream available.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
@PLAY BEST BETS NOVEMBER 25

The seventh annual Wassail Walk is set for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Wassail will be served at various shops and restaurants in downtown Marshall with participating merchants competing for the coveted “Taste of the Town” people’s choice award. Wassail is a hot drink made with either wine, beer...
LONGVIEW, TX
Buzz Calendar for Dec. 2

Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation Presents: Corey Harris — “Insurrection Blues”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $35, $25 advance. 7th Grade Girl Fight with Colin Phils: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $7. FRIDAY, DEC. 3. Virginia Glee Club’s 81st annual Christmas Concert: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Art Notes for Dec. 2

McGuffey Art Center is welcoming art fans to Winterfest, which coincides with First Fridays and the opening of the annual Holiday Show & Sale. For First Fridays, there will be three floors of artworks and open studios, plus performances and music. Versa food truck will be there. Winterfest starts at...
VISUAL ART
Exhibits for Dec. 2

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Homer’s Best Bets

We’re going into another cold week, Betster persons, all the more reason to gather together (safely!) with family an friends and enjoy these best bets:. BEST HOLIDAY SHOPPING BETS: Have you purchased all of your holiday gifts this season? If not, check out all of the local Black Friday deals at stores in Homer! With discounts galore, there are options for every special person you’re buying for this year. Additionally, the Homer Chamber of Commerce Shop Local campaign, Think BIG Shop Small, begins this Saturday, Nov. 27. Local businesses are offering major discounts this weekend, and some even extend through Christmas! Participating businesses are Captain’s Toy Chest, Art Shop Gallery, Homer Truffle Company, Fireweed Gallery, The Homer Bookstore, Bear Creek Winery & Lodging, Ptarmigan Arts, Wagon Wheel Garden & Pet, Homer Art and Frame, Baycrest RV Park K.O.A., Homer Saw and Cycle, Blue Urchin, Sweetgale Meadworks & Cider House, Ulmer’s Drug & Hardware and The Grog Shop. Fill up on good food this Thanksgiving so you’re ready to shop til you drop on Saturday!
HOMER, AK
UW dance-off countdown underway

The UW dance-off countdown is building excitement for this year’s United Way of Franklin County fundraiser. The Challengers’ Video Premiere for the 2021 Dance-off Competition is just a week away. Stay tuned to watch and vote Tuesday, Nov. 30, as part of Giving Tuesday. That’s the day supporters throughout the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
MUSIC
BOLO Best Bets: Warming up to Christmas music, First Friday, Coltrane and holiday lights

Isn’t it just a bit disconcerting to hear live Christmas music in Fourth of July weather? Such is the world we’re living in, where Santa Cruz now has the climate of Palm Springs. Even though there’s no hope of Jack Frost nipping at anybody’s nose, concerts at Holy Cross Church and the Kuumbwa Jazz Center will reignite that warm, fuzzy feeling of the holidays despite the weather. In fact, Kuumbwa celebrates the beginning of Christmas with crooner José James and the end of Hanukkah with a Bob Dylan tribute on consecutive nights. And in between, you could even have a barbecue on the beach. Ain’t life in 2021 grand?
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Orange Baptist hosts The Singing Christmas Tree Dec. 11 - 12

Orange Baptist Church is pleased to announce the 37th performance of the Singing Christmas Tree will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each evening. This year’s theme is “O Holy Night,” with musical numbers by adult and children vocalists and musicians...
ORANGE, VA
Grand Illumination returns to the Downtown Mall

Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination returns to the Downtown Mall on Friday after switching to virtual last year because of the pandemic. Officials in charge of the annual event said they are thrilled to be back in-person this year to kick off the holiday season. The City of Charlottesville and UVA Community Credit Union are presenting the free event, which moved to Ting Pavilion in 2019. The event kicks off at 5 p.m., and thousands are expected to attend.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Mel Brooks, at 95, is still riffing

NEW YORK — Leave it to Mel Brooks to blurb his own memoir. There, along with laudatory quotes from Billy Crystal, Norman Lear, Conan O’Brien and others is one from “M. Brooks,” who hails “All About Me!” as: “Not since the Bible have I read anything so powerful and poignant. And to boot — it’s a lot funnier!”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mandy Patinkin: ‘There’s not going to be another Stephen Sondheim’

One of the first times I met Stephen Sondheim was when I auditioned for Sunday in the Park with George, his show inspired by the life of the painter Georges Seurat, which opened on Broadway in 1984 and went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The first problem was that I was a nervous wreck, a terrible auditioner. I had just won a Tony award for Evita, where I played Che, and I asked whether you had to audition after you win a Tony. Steve said, “Listen, Mandy: I audition everyone except Angela [Lansbury].”
ENTERTAINMENT
Buzz Bites: A festival for winter beers, plus a brew for doughnut fans

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with an outdoor beer festival and continues with seasonal beer, a presidential food drive and all kinds of holiday events. At Claudius Crozet Park The third annual Crozet Winter Brews Festival will be focusing on dark and winter favorites from local cideries and breweries. Lord...
DRINKS
Play to be presented

Everyone is welcome to attend the “Nativity Story” play at the Sycamore Youth Center, 301 N. Fourth St., Steubenville, on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Performed by members of Sycamore’s drama class, the play takes a little less than 30 minutes and is free of charge. The class has been practicing since early October. Cast members include, front row, from left, Mary Sammut and Anthony Desany; middle row, Emily Shepherd, Kyrie Martinez, Mercie Martinez, Zach Maloney, Maria Maloney and Isaiah Ramsey; and back row, Rylie Martinez, Elizabeth Sammut, Cecilia McCann and Naedia McCann.
STEUBENVILLE, OH

