Illinois State

Academic proficiency across Illinois declines since pandemic began

By FOX 32 News
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Illinois school report cards are out and there is a declining trend in...

www.fox32chicago.com

southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION
njbmagazine.com

Community College Enrollment Declines During Pandemic

While previous economic downturns have motivated Americans to bolster their education credentials, the COVID-19 pandemic has not had the same effect. Insights provided by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center this summer showed undergraduate enrollment declined 5.9% in spring 2021 when compared to the previous year. But new data from...
Chicago Tribune

Illinois releases district-level data for school report cards showing declines across all demographics. Many students didn’t take the test.

Illinois families from low-income communities and those living in some of the wealthiest enclaves in the state found common ground this week, with school district results from the state’s 2021 student assessments showing declines in academic proficiency during the COVID-19 pandemic across all demographics. The data from roughly 90% of Illinois school districts that delivered the mandated ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Quad Cities Onlines

Illinois report card's district-level data shows steep declines

Illinois families from low-income communities and those living in some of the wealthiest enclaves in the state found common ground this week, with school district results from the state’s 2021 student assessments showing declines in academic proficiency during the COVID-19 pandemic across all demographics. The data from roughly 90% of...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Move Classes Online For First 2 Weeks Of Winter Quarter Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University is moving the first two weeks of its winter quarter online, due both to concerns about the omicron variant of COVID-19 and the possibility of a winter surge. University officials said because classes there start right before the New Year, the first two weeks of winter quarter courses – from Monday, Jan. 3, to Saturday, Jan. 15 – will be held online. Exceptions may be made for courses that cannot be held online. The fall quarter at DePaul has already ended. In-person classes are expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 18., after the observance of Dr. Martin Luther King...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFAE.org

CMS board will try again at crafting academic goals for pandemic recovery

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will hold a special meeting Tuesday to continue working on academic goals to reduce racial disparities and address pandemic setbacks. The board has been working for months to update its strategic plan, which was created in 2018, to narrow the focus and acknowledge the massive drop in test scores in 2021, after a year of mostly virtual learning. The board has gotten reports on reading and math, and earlier this month members discussed proposals from Superintendent Earnest Winston for revising the goals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
dailyjournal.net

Letter: State mostly to blame for teachers fleeing classrooms

State mostly to blame for teachers fleeing classrooms. I agree the state is mostly to blame, but the cause goes way back to previous legislative decisions, criticism of numerous superintendents of public education who tried to do what was best for the children of Indiana and the teachers who needed positive reinforcement to face the days with schools taking on more parenting roles to make up for the upheaval in society.
EDUCATION
The 74

States Passed Retention Laws to Combat Learning Loss, But Most Parents Said No

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Charlotte Collins was a kindergartner in name only last year — enrolled in a San Antonio charter school, but not “super participating” in remote learning, her mother said. “Having a kindergartner sit at a computer to do […]
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Small-group learning can mitigate the effects of school closures – but only if teachers use it well

Schools aren’t just where kids go to learn reading, math, science and history. The social skills they learn – like how to build and maintain relationships with peers – are also critical. This is particularly true as schools grapple with the aftereffects of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an education researcher, I have dedicated my career to understanding how peer relationships affect young people’s behavior, mental health and academic success, and how teachers can enhance peer relationships through the proper use of small-group learning. Warm and supportive peer relationships have wide-ranging positive effects, most notably on children’s academic success....
EDUCATION
