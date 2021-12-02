Academic proficiency across Illinois declines since pandemic began

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University is moving the first two weeks of its winter quarter online, due both to concerns about the omicron variant of COVID-19 and the possibility of a winter surge. University officials said because classes there start right before the New Year, the first two weeks of winter quarter courses – from Monday, Jan. 3, to Saturday, Jan. 15 – will be held online. Exceptions may be made for courses that cannot be held online. The fall quarter at DePaul has already ended. In-person classes are expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 18., after the observance of Dr. Martin Luther King...

