Vikings bring DT Tomlinson back from COVID-19 reserve list

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings activated defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday, a welcomed boost for their depleted defense. Tomlinson was back at practice after sitting...

ESPN

Minnesota Vikings DE Everson Griffen refuses to leave home after firing weapon

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings and the Minnetrista Police Department are dealing with an ongoing situation involving defensive end Everson Griffen, who has refused to come out of his residence after making a series of disturbing posts on Instagram earlier Wednesday morning claiming that someone was in his home trying to kill him.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings working with police to resolve Everson Griffen crisis

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen generated concern when he called 911 after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an intruder was attempting to kill him inside his home. As Courtney Cronin wrote for ESPN, Griffen also took to Instagram to explain via posts that have since been deleted that somebody at his house was attempting to kill him. However, the Minnetrista Police Department said they believe Griffen is home alone, and law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists have communicated with the 33-year-old who reportedly hadn't yet emerged from his residence as of early Wednesday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Designate DT Michael Pierce To Return To Practice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who has played in only four games this season, has been cleared to return to practice. Pierce played the first four weeks of the season before injuring his elbow. He missed four games before the Vikings placed him on injured reserve, after which point he missed three more. The Vikings announced Wednesday Pierce has been designated to return. The Vikings signed Pierce as a free agent before the 2020 season, but he opted out of playing that year due to COVID-19 concerns. The team is currently missing its entire starting defensive line. Defensive end Danielle...
Dalvin Tomlinson
#Covid 19#American Football#Covid 19 Reserve#The Minnesota Vikings
Vikings getting their DT’s back

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have activated defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the COVID-19 reserve list. Tomlinson is a welcomed boost for a depleted defense. He was back at practice on Thursday after sitting out the previous 10 days. Tomlinson missed the game at San Francisco last week. That was the first absence of his five-year NFL career. The Vikings also got defensive tackle Michael Pierce back at practice this week after designating him for return from injured reserve. Pierce has missed the past seven games with an elbow injury.
