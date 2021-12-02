Vikings bring DT Tomlinson back from COVID-19 reserve list

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who has played in only four games this season, has been cleared to return to practice. Pierce played the first four weeks of the season before injuring his elbow. He missed four games before the Vikings placed him on injured reserve, after which point he missed three more. The Vikings announced Wednesday Pierce has been designated to return. The Vikings signed Pierce as a free agent before the 2020 season, but he opted out of playing that year due to COVID-19 concerns. The team is currently missing its entire starting defensive line. Defensive end Danielle...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO