Ellerbe to light town Christmas tree Friday

Ellerbe will light its Christmas tree Friday evening.

ELLERBE — Richmond County’s annual Christmas traditions continue Friday evening with another tree-lighting.

The town of Ellerbe will light up its tree in the town park at 6 p.m.

Council members Jean Fletcher, Elsie Freeman and Jeremy McKenzie spent part of Tuesday decorating it ahead of the ceremony and traditional Hometown Christmas.

A Toys for Tots collection box will also be set up in Town Hall. Donations can also be dropped off 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dobbins Heights, Hoffman and Norman are all holding theirs at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. Dobbins Heights is also sponsoring sleigh rides for families from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 21.

Hamlet, which kicked off the season lighting its tree Monday, still has two more holiday events on the schedule: the Christmas Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. Dec. 9; and Olde Fashioned Christmas on Hamlet Avenue, slated for 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 11.

The Hamlet Fire Department will also be hosting breakfast with Santa from 8:30-10:30 Saturday morning.

Rockingham held its tree-lighting Tuesday evening, with recently retired police chief Billy Kelly having the honors. (See photos on the RO’s Facebook page.)

The Richmond County Tourism Development Authority has compiled a list of other seasonal events across the county over the next month. (See below.)

Most events were canceled in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.