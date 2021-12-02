ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family needs superhero to rescue Christmas

 1 day ago
LIMA — It wasn’t always such a struggle for Michelle and her husband Brandon, however, the past few years may seem like forever to them.

The couple took custody of their two grandchildren, Ariel, 6, and Jack, 4, two years ago and while they were happy to spend the time with their favorite little boy and girl, the added responsibility put a real strain on an already limited income.

The couple is having a particularly hard time these days. Brandon broke his foot in multiple places after losing his balance and turning his ankle going down a set of stairs in September. Michelle was the sole income earner for the family due to Brandon being unable to work because of several health issues. But with his injured foot she was forced to leave her job cooking for a local business to take care of her injured husband and their grandchildren.

The family does receive some assistance and is appreciative of any relief it can get, but it isn’t enough to provide for all of the needs of the family. Brandon needs help with some of his medical obligations and Michelle could use a rest. It’s Ariel and Jack they are worried about, though.

“It’s hard to watch someone you love go without,” Michelle said. “They are both good kids and deserve a lot more than we can give to them. Even though they do not have as much as many of the other kids, they are still happy. It just makes you feel bad to know you aren’t able to get them as much as you want.”

Michelle says she and Brandon still try to give the kids as much of a childhood as possible even though they are pinched for money.

“I want them to have as much of a normal childhood as possible,” she said. “We try to take them to as many of the community events as we can and to do things that don’t cost a lot of money. This weekend I would like to take them to the Christmas Tree Festival at the Allen County Museum.”

Michelle says she would most grateful for a new vacuum cleaner because the one the family has had for years is on “its last legs” and could go at any time.

Ariel would love anything to do with JoJo Siwa and wears 6/7 in girls clothing. Jack on the other hand is a big superhero fan and would enjoy any Marvel or DC comic-based items. He is tall for his age and wears a size 6.

