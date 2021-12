Valencia captain Jose Gaya is confident the fans are with them after the weekend draw against Real Sociedad. Gaya insists the 0-0 draw was proof of the players' character. He said, "We knew that it was going to be difficult, but we came here with the mentality of going for the win. We showed that this team have the desire in every game, coming to the league leader's home ground looking for victory. I think that we saw a side who tried right until the end, who gave their all and fought for every ball.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO