Ephrata post office changing hours due to lack of staffing

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — At one local post office in Ephrata, people coming and going may have noticed some temporary changes over the last week.

“On their door, it says that due to staffing they were going to have to change the hours in which the counter service was open for those coming into the Ephrata post office,” said Liz Ackerman, executive director for Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce.”

Liz Ackerman from the Northern Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, who can see the post office entrance from her office window, says USPS has had to prioritize getting mail out, while it gets its staffing in order.

“Because they knew they had Akron that could be open full scale with their counter service, they needed to focus on the sorting and getting out the mail so that people don’t have bills coming late to them,” Liz Ackerman said.

With another post office nearby, it’s only been a minor inconvenience for customers. But it’s not always that way.

“If we were in a truly rural area that had less post offices, it could be a severe inconvenience. As opposed to a 5-minute drive, it could be 30-minutes or more,” Ackerman said.

Like many industries, the postal service has had a tough time recruiting workers, with many job openings across Pennsylvania, including quite a few in Lancaster County.

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, Liz Ackerman recommends planning ahead, checking your local post office’s hours before heading out, and remembering this:

“While they can be irritated our understanding because at the end of the day they realize all the employees that are in the Ephrata post office or any local post office they are your fellow community members, ”she added.

