ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Favorite christmas candy in Pa. based on customer choice

By NCPA Staff
republic-online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFood is a big part of every holiday. A big part of the Christmas holiday is candy. Each year, CandyStore.com records preferences from customers, receiving over 23,000 responses this year. CandyStore research anticipates a rise in Christmas...

www.republic-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
WAAY-TV

Christmas nougat tops list of worst holiday candy, says survey

Candy is an iconic part of the end-of-year holidays, from Halloween through New Year’s Eve, and just like Christmas sweaters and potluck dishes, everyone has an opinion on which is the best and which should be left behind. Candystore.com recently released their annual survey results for the Top 10 Worst...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
notquitenigella.com

Top 5 Christmas Candies and Confections!

I have some serious news for you Dear Reader. We've got less than 4 weeks until Christmas! While that might feel nothing short of alarming, there's one sure fire way to get into the Christmas spirit-food! Here are the top 5 Christmas candies and confections!. DID YOU MAKE THIS RECIPE?...
FOOD & DRINKS
ledger.news

The Candy Cane Christmas Boutique — December 3 thru December 5

The Candy Cane Christmas Boutique featuring local vendors & artists, Friday, December 3rd & Saturday, December 4th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Sunday, December 5th, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in historic Sutter Creek in the Sutter Creek Auditorium located at 18 Main St. For more information, contact Roberta Mayfield at (209) 418-9816. And Tell ‘em the Ledger Dispatch sent you!
SUTTER CREEK, CA
vieravoice.com

High-tech Christmas trees are a smart choice for 2021

With the average cost of a real Christmas tree expected to be about $80 this year, and considering advances in Smart Tree technology, it might be time to start thinking about high-tech trees. Higher gas prices and current supply chain delays mean Florida sellers need to pay more to get...
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Candy Store#Christmas Holiday#Candystore Com Records#Reese S Cup Minis
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Quad Cities Onlines

Everyone’s favorite seasonal side dish: Candied yams with marshmallows

In the Spirit is sponsored by Tyson in Davenport, Iowa. Yams or sweet potatoes? Don’t worry, they’re the same thing. Whatever you choose to call them, they are a holiday side dish staple. While most connect this toothsome dish with thanksgiving, it's really a "home sweet home" food that's perfect all season long. Yams – specifically, candied yams topped with marshmallows – are my favorite side dish, and after this quick tutorial, they’ll be yours too.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

11 best chocolate hampers to indulge in this Christmas

Not sure what to get the person who has everything? A bumper box of chocolate is always welcome and is a deliciously indulgent way to spoil someone special this Christmas.Hampers range from around £20 to a whopping £190 and can be delivered straight to the recipient’s door, often with next-day delivery, making them ideal for last-minute gifts. Some include extra treats like prosecco or champagne, but chocolate is the star of the show in all of these options.There’s one to suit every taste, from more family-orientated options including hot chocolate and cakes, to lavish hampers of gourmet chocs for when...
FOOD & DRINKS
halfbakedharvest.com

Christmas Monster Cookies.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Christmas Monster Cookies for your December weekend baking…festive, easy, and sweet. Homemade chocolate chip cookies, made with oats, pretzels pieces, plenty of chocolate chunks, white chocolate, and plenty of holiday M&M’s. There’s nothing not to love about these sweet chocolate (crunch) cookies. Each bite is slightly crisp on the edges but soft and gooey in the center…with just a little salty pretzel crunch and milk chocolate throughout.
RECIPES
lansingcitypulse.com

Eye Candy of the Week: 2021 State Capitol Christmas tree

This year’s State Capitol Christmas tree is a definite Eye Candy, per the oohs and aahs of the spectators and participants at the Silver Bells 5K in downtown Lansing over the weekend. The 63-foot spruce tree chosen for the grounds of the State Capitol was donated by Carla Fletcher and her family. It grew on her property in Marenisco in Gogebic County, which is on the westernmost tip of the Upper Peninsula, bordering Wisconsin. The tree was harvested in late October and driven down to Lansing – a trip of approximately 500 miles. Spruce trees are a popular choice for Christmas because of the spruce’s pyramidal shape and strong boughs for hanging heavy ornaments. Even during the day, the lights on this year’s tree at the Capitol pop against the evergreen branches, looking like colorful confetti sprinkles. If you want to consider a spruce, keep your pets away from it because the sharp needles of some spruce trees can be dangerous if ingested. On the upside, though, some think the same needles deter cats from climbing it. According to MSU Extension, Gogebic County is home to White, Black and Norway spruce trees. This is the second Capitol Christmas tree to come from Gogebic County and the 24th from the Upper Peninsula.
LANSING, MI
echo-pilot.com

Where to see Christmas lights in central Pa. in 2021

Now that Thanksgiving is officially in the rear-view, it's time to look ahead to Christmas. And more specifically, Christmas lights. Decorated houses have been popping up for the last couple of weeks, thanks to a stretch of mild weather, but the season begins in earnest with the passing of Thanksgiving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vegetarian Times

Walk Down Candy Cane Lane for this Plant-Based Peppermint Chocolate Mousse

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Crushed candy canes give this peppermint chocolate mousse a festive feel. Because the rich flavor comes from the chocolate, choose a high-quality dark chocolate with at least 55 percent cocoa content. Get more...
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Krispy Kreme Celebrates the Holiday Season With Limited Time Only Christmas Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is preparing for “Krispymas” with a series of seasonal limited time only doughnuts in the UK. Kicking off the festivities are The Doughman, which is filled with a frosty white chocolate kreme and decorated with dark chocolate, white and red icing, The Sprinkle Bells, Krispy Kreme’s signature ring doughnut dipped in chocolatey icing and festive sprinkles, The Tree Yo’self, which filled with caramelised biscuit kreme filling and sprinkled with celebratory sweet decorations including a chocolate “flake” bark and, finally, The So Good Pud, which is filled with gingerbread and caramel, dipped in chocolatey icing and decorated with a sugar holly leaf.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

McDonald's Holiday Pie Returning But Only in "Select Regions"

The holiday season is here and that means sweet treats of all kinds are making their way onto menus and McDonald's is no exception. The fast food giant is getting in the holiday spirit this year with the return of their beloved Holiday Pie, though according to CNN, the treat will be available only in "select regions" across the United States starting now and running through early January.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy