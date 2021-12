Building on top of VAR, FIFA is now introducing a new “semi-automated” limb-tracking technology that’ll help referees determine whether a player was offside. According to FIFA, the new system relies on a series of 10 to 12 cameras installed under the roof of each stadium. Together, the cameras can collect an incredible 29 data points 50 times per second per player, and once it determines that a player has been caught offside by tracking their limbs at the very moment a pass is made, the system will automatically alert to replay operator, who will then review the footage and communicate with the referee. FIFA plans on introducing the technology at the upcoming Arab Cup, and if successful, will bring it through to the 2022 Qatar World Cup as well.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO