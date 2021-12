Both Antonio Brown and Aaron Rodgers were misleading about their COVID-19 vaccination status, but only one of them was suspended by the NFL. The NFL on Thursday — in a joint statement with the league’s Players Association — announced Brown would be suspended three games after he and two others “misrepresented their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols.” Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III were issued the same punishment.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO