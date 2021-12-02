ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Son seals latest Premier League win for Spurs under Conte

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min’s goal at the end of a sweeping counterattack sealed Tottenham’s...

yourcentralvalley.com

Spurs rally for 1st EPL win under Conte; stroll for Man City

The boos rang out as Tottenham’s players left the field after going a sixth straight half of play in the Premier League without a shot on target. His team trailing 1-0 and being outplayed at home by an injury-hit Leeds, it likely dawned on Antonio Conte that he had a bigger job on his hands at Tottenham than he might have imagined.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte revels in first home win and vows to inject 'all my passion' into Tottenham and 'fight' to close gap on Premier League top four

Antonio Conte says he wants to inject Tottenham Hotspur with his passion after the Italian coach turned cheerleader during his victorious first home game in charge yesterday. Conte called on the supporters to start making noise towards the end of this match when, with Tottenham leading 2-1, the stadium was too silent for his liking. They responded to his request and at full time, the Tottenham manager celebrated wildly with his coaching staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte off the mark at Spurs in Premier League after edging past Leeds

Antonio Conte registered a first Premier League win in charge of Tottenham as they came from behind to beat Leeds 2-1, but will have been left in no doubt just how big a job he has on his hands.Conte, who oversaw two games before the international break, watched his new side booed off at half-time after falling behind to Dan James’ strike.But a much-improved second-half performance saw goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon earn the three points and end a three-game winless run.Hojbjerg’s strike was Tottenham’s first in the Premier League since Son Heung-min scored at Newcastle in early...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Pontus Jansson
tothelaneandback.com

“Fantastic coach”- Spurs ace Harry Kane star opens up about life under Conte

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane highlights the club’s atmosphere under Antonio Conte. In conversation with talkSPORT (h/t Football.London), Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane spoke about manager Antonio Conte and his work with the club. The 28-year-old striker who has been struggling for Spurs in the Premier League recently had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte gets his first Premier League win as Tottenham manager to move them up to seventh as Sergio Reguilon completes comeback against Leeds after Daniel James gave visitors half-time lead

Boos at half-time, ecstasy and adulation at the end — welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Conte. The Italian won’t forget his first home Premier League game in charge of Spurs in a hurry. Twists and turns, jeers and applause. Conte will hope it is not always like this. He is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Leeds result: Sergio Reguilon seals comeback and Antonio Conte’s first league win

As Tottenham trudged down the tunnel to a chorus of boos at half-time, Antonio Conte bowed his head and took a deep breath. He had spent the entire first half pointing and puffing, ranting and remonstrating, desperately trying to coax some intent – and basic coordination – from his players, who trailed Leeds by a goal and had failed to produce a shot on target in almost five hours.The team talk Conte delivered in the dressing room, though, promises to be a decisive turning point in Spurs’ season. When they emerged for the second half, Tottenham were inspired and irrepressible...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Son Seals#Spurs#Ap#Tottenham
SB Nation

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs still figuring out life under Conte

The same old story seemed to be unfolding when Leeds United took a 1-0 lead right before halftime last week. Tottenham Hotspur looked less motivated and energetic than the home team, and it seemed like Antonio Conte was on his way to his first loss in charge of his new club. However, a drastically different second 45 minutes saw Spurs snatch both a deserved equalizer and winner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte is delighted to be back in the Premier League and is 'enjoying' his first few weeks at Tottenham... as he heaps praise on Harry Kane despite his star man scoring just ONE Premier League goal this season

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is enjoying being back in the Premier League despite the situation he inherited at his new club. Conte laid bare just how big a job he has on his hands after Spurs' European embarrassment in midweek, where they lost to Slovenian minnows Mura - the lowest ranked team in the Europa Conference League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
