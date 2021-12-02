FC Dallas names Nico Estévez as new coach

FC Dallas will host Toronto FC for its 2022 MLS regular season home opener on Saturday, February 26 at 4:30 PM CT at Toyota Stadium. This is the first time FC Dallas will face Toronto FC in a home opener and the first time both teams meet since June 22, 2019, where FC Dallas shut out Toronto, 3-0, at Toyota Stadium.
After looking at the goalkeepers and defenders last week, our 2021 season review moves up the pitch as we look back at the FCD midfielders and forwards’ performances in the 2021 season. Midfielders. Bryan Acosta: C+. The Honduran DP midfielder’s 2021 season can pretty neatly be divided into two parts:...
Edwin Cerrillo completed his third season with FC Dallas, building off a 2020 campaign that saw him play more with USL League One side North Texas SC. As the season went on, Cerrillo’s involvement in the FC Dallas midfield grew with more minutes and by the end of the years, a full-time role as a starter.
Frisco, Texas (November 30, 2021) – FC Dallas has exercised contract options on six players, while 17 players remain under contract for the 2022 season, the club announced today. Dallas exercised contract options for midfielders Edwin Cerrillo and Brandon Servania, and defenders Ryan Hollingshead, Eddie Munjoma, Nkosi Tafari and Ema...
Los Angeles (AFP) – Former Valencia and US national team assistant coach Nico Estevez was named the new coach of Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas on Thursday. The 41-year-old Spaniard replaced Luchi Gonzalez, who parted with FC Dallas midway into the 2021 campaign with Marco Ferruzzi finishing the season on an interim basis as the club went 7-15 with 12 drawn and missed the playoffs.
Potentially enlarging his ownership holdings big time, LeBron James and the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) announced plans to acquire the Pittsburgh Penguins. The group has agreed to purchase a controlling stake in the National Hockey League team. The sale calls for FSG to spend about $900 million, Sportskeeda reported. The...
A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
Four-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita interior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is down to three schools, he tells On3. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three schools that the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Dewberry will focus on going forward. He also will announce his commitment on December 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
The Fire have a new coach who represents quite a departure from his predecessor. As expected, the Fire announced Wednesday they have hired Columbus Crew assistant Ezra Hendrickson to be the next coach. The deal is for two years with a 2024 club option. “To the Fire faithful, I know...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rich Gunney’s time as Portland Thorns FC assistant coach has come to an end. As announced today, Gunney is leaving the team’s technical staff, on which he served as an assistant coach since 2017. Out of contract at the end of the last National Women’s Soccer League season, Gunney has been offered and accepted a position with San Diego Wave FC, who will begin NWSL play in the 2022 season.
Toronto FC hired Bob Bradley as head coach and sporting director on Wednesday. Bradley, 63, was the head coach for Los Angeles FC until the two sides parted ways on Nov. 18. The move comes just one day after Toronto announced the departure of head coach Javier Perez and two days after parting ways with general manager Ali Curtis.
The Alexandria softball team has hired its new softball coach for the spring 2022 season. Alexandria native Brittney Bruzek will take over the head-coaching position after Randy Albers resigned after the 2021 season. Albers led the Cardinals to a 16-8 record in his final year to finish off a 121-63 career record during his 10 seasons leading this program.
Former Canada national team player and two-time Olympic bronze medalist Rhian Wilkinson has been named coach of the Portland Thorns. Wilkinson, 39, replaces Mark Parsons, who stepped down at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season to take over as head coach of the Netherlands national team. Wilkinson...
Francisco Rodriguez has been named new coach of Elche. Rodriguez replaces Fran Escriba after he was sacked last week. The 43 year-old began his coaching career with Almería, which he also represented as a player. His most recent assignment was with Girona, in the Segunda Division, which he left this...
New York City FC coach Ronny Deila is happy working with Manchester City. City's umbrella company, City Football Group, owns NYCFC. Deila told VG: "It is very close and we have a lot of contact with Manchester. New York is a focus area for the owners. We get the opportunity to enjoy all the experiences they have with Manchester City, and we get to use all the expertise they possess. It's incredibly rewarding."
The Baylor Bears have made a move to replace Joey McGuire who left the Baylor program a few weeks ago to take on the Texas Tech head coach position. Needing another linebackers coach Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda announced Saturday the promotion of defensive quality control coach Caleb Collins to outside linebackers coach.
Comments / 0