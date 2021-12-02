FC Dallas names Nico Estévez as new coach

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rich Gunney’s time as Portland Thorns FC assistant coach has come to an end. As announced today, Gunney is leaving the team’s technical staff, on which he served as an assistant coach since 2017. Out of contract at the end of the last National Women’s Soccer League season, Gunney has been offered and accepted a position with San Diego Wave FC, who will begin NWSL play in the 2022 season.

