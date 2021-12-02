Litton Entertainment’s Top Two To Retire

Former Nickelodeon exec Sharon Kroll Cohen has been tapped to head up marketing for Sensical, a new streaming service geared toward kids 2-10. Common Sense Networks CEO Eric Berger, to whom she will report, announced the hire on Friday.
Cohen had previously been serving as a senior advisor to Common Sense Networks, which launched Sensical this summer. Cohen, who will be based in New York, will hold the title of vice president, marketing.
Cohen’s oversight will include content marketing, social media marketing, public relations and events, consumer insights, and user acquisition and customer lifecycle marketing. She will also oversee editorial partnership programs...
