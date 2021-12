Read our previous reviews of Hawkeye here. There is always a flip side to the coin. As in the first episode, where a young Kate Bishop gets inspired within the destruction of The Battle of New York, not everyone comes out of tragedy the same. In “Echoes,” we get a brief glimpse of young Maya Lopez’s life and how she had to adapt to things being deaf. Instantly, during classes and karate, she displays an incredible sense of mimicking things around her. There’s the conversation with her father, William (Zahn McClarnon), and how he wants her to operate “in-between two worlds” – one reason he sends her to public school rather than a school for the deaf. Maya’s character doesn’t allow being an amputee and hearing loss to hold her back.

