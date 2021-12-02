ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 17,000 sign up for health coverage in first 30 days at Nevada Health Link

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TLyr_0dCeVeon00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 17,000 Nevadans have enrolled in health insurance plans during the first 30 days of open enrollment through NevadaHealthLink.com .

Open enrollment began on Nov. 1, and runs through Jan. 15.

The total reported today — 17,452 — includes 4,928 Nevadans who are new to NevadaHealthLink.com .

Nearly 90,000 Nevadans have used Nevada Health Link to get insurance this year.

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals get connected to affordable health and dental coverage, is in its third year of operation, and it has seen enrollment grow each year.

Options for consumers have been expanded, including two additional insurance carriers, bringing to a total of seven carriers and 126 total qualified health plans offered statewide.

Nevada Health Link is the only place Nevadans can take advantage of federal subsidies to offset the costs of monthly premiums, making it one of the most affordable options available to Nevadans seeking coverage. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) passed by Congress in March 2021 increased the subsidies available and expanded the number of Nevadans who qualify. In fact, now 90% of consumers qualify for financial assistance.

“Now is not the time to go without health insurance,” said Janel Davis, Communications Officer with the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “This is private insurance at an affordable cost.”

Nevada Health Link is ideal for those who don’t qualify for Medicare (65+) or Medicaid benefits, but still want a lower monthly premium; those who don’t have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality, and affordable plans.

Nevada Health Link offers free enrollment assistance. To find out if you’re eligible and to learn more, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927. The call center is open Monday through Sunday during Open Enrollment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

