ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sean of the South: Christmas Tunes

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 1 day ago

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South

Commentary

The last thing I want to do is sound like an old fart. But some things cannot be helped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12iUfD_0dCeVRIE00

Sean Dietrich (Photo courtesy of seandietrich.com)

Yesterday I was fiddling with my truck radio dial, looking for classic Christmas tunes, but I couldn’t find any. Only new stuff. Here it is December and the only festive music I found on the airwaves was Beyoncé having a vocal seizure.

I finally turned the radio off and drove in silence like a true geezer.

That’s how geezerhood starts, you know. First it’s complaining about current music. Next thing you know it’s early dinners and Ensure meal-replacement shakes.

All this got me wondering, what happened to the music of Christmas Past? Where did Frank and Dean go? Where is Bing hiding? Where are Nat, Ella, and Louis? Come back Johnny Mathis, we miss you.

Look, I get it. I fully understand that the music of yesteryear is outdated. The radio jockeys today are merely trying to give their youthful FM-listening audience what it wants. However, there is one thing I want to point out to these jockeys:

Youthful people do not listen to FM anymore.

Youthful people have smart devices with 3,500 gigs of storage and earbuds. They have iTunes, Spotify, and streaming service subscriptions coming out their earholes.

You know who still listens to old-fashioned FM radio? I’ll tell you. People who drive old model cars with manual transmissions and do not have Bluetooth stereos. And do you know what kinds of stiffs still drive these jalopies? That’s right. Old farts.

So here’s a concept: Why not play some music for us? Bring back the Christmas classics of yore, I beg of you, Mister DJ. More Sinatra; less Brittney.

Once upon a time, our radios played a Christmas lineup that never changed. It was the same top-forty Yuletide mix each year, the same tunes your great grandfather listened to while fighting the Mexican-American War. And it worked.

This music was a yearly tradition. It was the soundtrack of the all-American middle-class childhood.

During the holidays when the radio played in the old station wagon, an automobile whose only seatbelt was Mama’s right arm, it played the overture to our season:

“All I Want For Christmas is My Two Front Teeth,” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Frosty the Snowman,” and of course, Gayla Peevey’s masterstroke, “I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas.”

And when Mama was weaving the Ford through a crowded shopping-mall parking lot, doing endless figure eights, trying to find the only available parking space in the tri-county, the Beach Boys would sing “Little Saint Nick” while you puked from car sickness.

When Mama whisked you into the Sears department store to try on Husky brand khakis for your school Christmas pageant, Gene Autry was singing over the store intercom about Rudolph’s self-esteem issues.

Whenever your old man was open-burning leaves in the ditch, Chuck Berry was on the transistor singing “Run, Run, Rudolph” while your sister played lead guitar on the yard rake.

And when your father and his cousin Leroy were hanging exterior lights, suspended from three-story ladders, mumbling non-Baptist expletives for the entire neighborhood to hear, “O Holy Night” by Pat Boone was playing.

In every truckstop café you heard “Adeste Fideles,” by Bing.

In every JCPenney they played “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Judy Garland.

Your granny’s hifi always blared something by Elvis Presley or the Les Baxter Orchestra, as she painstakingly decorated gingerbread houses, complete with cigarette ashes on the shingles.

“Little Jack Frost Get Lost” by Peggy Lee was playing while your mother sewed angel costumes for your church’s live Nativity.

And when Johnny Albertson vomited onstage during the aforementioned Nativity because he had the stomach bug, the children’s choir was busy singing “Away In a Manger.”

And don’t forget the annual CBS special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” with music by the Vince Guaraldi Trio—perhaps the greatest soundtrack album ever recorded.

There wasn’t a child living in the Land of the Free who didn’t tune in and dance the Charleston in his or her living room during the “Linus and Lucy” dance break.

And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention “You’re a Mean One Mister Grinch,” performed by Boris Karloff.

As it happens, my cousin’s child recently informed me that she had never seen the 1966 “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” TV special.

“You’ve never seen it?” I asked.

“Never,” she said, shaking her head. “I don’t even know who the Grinch is.”

Jesus wept.

Also, I have never gone 365 days without hearing Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops Orchestra play “Sleigh Ride,” while my aunt Eulah rattles her cocktail shaker along with the percussion section.

So I want to know what happened to the good stuff. The holiday music of Rosemary Clooney, Mel Torme, the Andrew Sisters, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Glen Miller, and Burl Ives, for cripes sake.

I could do this all day, but of course, I’m out of room. And anyway, it’s time to drink my Ensure.

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic City Press

The Motown Holiday Show

Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 8:30 p.m. Thursdays Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, $12.26: A yuletide twist comes to one of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s most popular ongoing shows, as The Motown Show transforms into The Motown Holiday Show just in time for Christmas. Guests can expect to hear seasonally-inspired favorites from some of the most popular Motown artists of all time such as The Temptations, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye — just to name a few. Go to TheBorgata.com.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Day

Judy Collins to play three shows at the Kate

Age barely seems to touch some performers. Judy Collins is one of those. She’s still singing in concert at 82, and she is set to release her first album that consists entirely of songs she wrote. (It’s titled “Spellbound” and is scheduled to drop in February.) That’s a first for Collins, who has more than 50 albums to her credit.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Turn the Radio On

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary “I’d suggest getting your affairs in order,” the doctor told the older woman. The doc said this with no emotion. He just looked at his shoes because apparently he couldn’t bear to meet her eyes. “Are you telling me that I’m dying?” she said. No answer. Just a […]
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Christmas Songs: 25 Classic Rock/Pop Tunes to Get into the Holiday Spirit

Now that it’s finally December, it’s time to fully embrace Christmas songs. (Sure, some may have started long ago, but many like to wait until Thanksgiving is in the rearview.) To help fully get into the holiday spirit, consider adding these 25 songs to your Christmas playlist. Leave it to...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burl Ives
Person
Rosemary Clooney
Person
Jesus
Person
Gene Autry
Person
Sinatra
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Arthur Fiedler
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Boris Karloff
Person
Johnny Mathis
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Peggy Lee
Person
Vince Guaraldi
wmmr.com

Christmas Songs: 25 Hard Rock/Metal/Punk Tunes To Help Deck the Halls

Now that it’s finally December, it’s time to fully embrace Christmas songs. (Sure, some may have started long ago, but many like to wait until Thanksgiving is in the rearview.) To help fully get into the holiday spirit, consider adding these 25 songs to your Christmas playlist. Spoiler: Iggy Pop's...
MUSIC
theforestscout.com

Merf’s Top 12 Christmas Songs

Hey there Forest Scout reader! As Christmas rounds the bend, everyone seems to have their own favorite list of Christmas music. Seeing as Christmas music plays off the walls the second Thanksgiving is over, I always have it playing in my head during the holidays. Today, I’ll be giving my short top twelve hits of Christmas, from the classics to the newer music.
MUSIC
kuvo.org

Stories of Standards — Jeepers Creepers

Tune in weekday mornings for Stories of Standards to hear our favorite versions of “Jeepers Creepers.” Rodney Franks presents Stories of Standards Monday through Friday at 7:50 and 8:50 am starting Monday, December 6. Harry Warren (melody) and Johnny Mercer (lyrics) wrote: “Jeepers Creepers” for the 1938 movie “Going Places”,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Pageant#Streaming Music#Music Streaming#Itunes#Bluetooth#Mexican
countryliving.com

The True Story Behind the Song 'White Christmas' Is Even Sadder Than Its Lyrics

With 50 million copies sold, not only is Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" the best-selling Christmas song of all time, it's also the best-selling single ever, according to Guinness World Records. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
MUSIC
jazzwax.com

Anatomy of Pop: The Music Explosion

Just over a week ago, Anatomy of Pop: The Music Explosion was uploaded to YouTube. The rare 1966 documentary was directed by Jonathan Donald and Stephen Fleischman, and written by Fleischman, and aired on ABC TV. There are appearances by Tony Bennett, the Carter Family, Skeeter Davis, Duke Ellington, the Temptations, Bill Monroe, Cousin Brucie, Berry Gordy, the Supremes, Peter Paul & Mary, Tex Ritter, Billy Taylor and more. The footage is extraordinary, though the language is archaic in places. By the way, the conductor at the Tony Bennett session featured in several places? That's Johnny Mandel, and the Columbia album they were recording was The Movie Song Album. Tony appears at the beginning and the end recording The Trolley Song and at 41:35 recording The Days of Wine and Roses. Incredible access throughout!
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Reba McEntire’s ‘Christmas in Tune’ brings holiday cheer

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune gives Reba fans the best of both worlds. It not only stars the multi-faceted redhead, but it also features new original Christmas music, including a few duets with co-star John Schneider. The film, which premieres on Lifetime on November 26th, is part of the network’s annual “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” campaign featuring 35 original movies for the 2021 season.
MOVIES
kenw.org

Andrea Bocelli: Live in Central Park Preview

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this spectacular concert and experience the artistry of the world’s most popular tenor. Recorded on a rainy night in September 2011 in one of the world’s most iconic parks, stars Céline Dion, Tony Bennett, Chris Botti and David Foster joined classical performers for a mix of opera and pop as a gift of music to the city of New York.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
American Songwriter

Ingrid Michaelson Revisits ‘Songs For The Season,’ Writes Musical Adaptation of ‘The Notebook’

“I’m a self-proclaimed Christmas fanatic,” Ingrid Michaelson tells American Songwriter. “I’m in love with the Christmas holiday season. I start watching Christmas movies and listening to Christmas music in September. It’s a whole thing.”. Releasing her first Christmas album Songs For The Season in 2018, Michaelson already knew she would...
MUSIC
WNCY

Reba McEntire is ready to kick off the holiday season in “grand style” with ‘Christmas in Tune’

Reba McEntire is a self-professed Christmas movie fan, so it’s only natural that she’s starring in one herself. The country legend teams up with Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider in the original Lifetime movie, Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune, which sees the two portraying Georgia and Joe Winter, a former husband-and-wife duo who are forced to reunite when their daughter asks them to perform at a Christmas concert.
MOVIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Lifetime’s ‘Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune’ Includes New Songs

Reba McEntire is starring in the new Lifetime movie, Christmas In Tune. Starring alongside the country superstar is John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard, The Haves And Have Nots), John James (Dynasty, Find Her: A Noir Obsession), Candace King (The Vampire Diaries, Dating Rules From My Future Self), Norm Lewis (Da 5 Bloods, Scandal), Kourtney Hansen (Nashville, Christmas At Graceland), Megan Alexander (Inside Edition, Nashville), Justin David (NCIS: New Orleans, Dynasty), and Ashley Safer Fossick (Why We Breathe, Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story).
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Dean Martin: King of Cool’ Review: Not Giving A Damn Has A Price [Doc NYC]

Defining cool is as hopeless as explaining what makes a joke funny. That doesn’t stop Tom Donohue from trying anyway in his (arguably deeply uncool TMC-bound) documentary “Dean Martin: King of Cool.” A cavalcade of colleagues and friends, along with a motley string of celebrity fans (Jon Hamm, RZA), do their best to figure out what about the awkward Italian kid from Steubenville, Ohio helped him embody (as one writer puts it) “all-American cool” during that postwar period when nightclub hip briefly went mainstream. Was it the effortlessly smooth singing voice, the wary vulnerability of his dramatic acting, the delicately cocked cigarette and snappy suits, his athletic dancer’s grace, or his confident stage spontaneity that let him goof off with other cool cats while never losing control? The answer appears to be all the above, alongside a not-inconsiderable self-isolating streak.
MOVIES
kvol1330.com

Tune In To This Thanksgiving Traditon

This Thursday, On The Turntable will feature a Turkey Day staple. For me, as much a staple as turkey and cranberry sauce on the fourth Thursday in November. Of course, I’m talking about Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant.” Before football; and before the turkey … give this classic a listen. And, we will flip the script, just a bit; we’ll spin side two first and end the program with Arlo’s eighteen minute and twenty second satirical Ballad Alice’s Restaurant Massacree….
FOOD & DRINKS
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy