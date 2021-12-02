ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Man suspected in Algonquin homicides arrested in Wisconsin

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewzpG_0dCeVPWm00

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday arrested a man in southeastern Wisconsin who is wanted in connection with a double homicide in Illinois.

Maxim Parnov, 36, who was taken into custody at a Salem Lakes, Wisconsin, residence, is faced with two felony counts of concealing a homicide death, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois. He had not yet been formally booked, the Kenosha News reported.

Police say the bodies of a male and female were discovered Wednesday in Algonquin, northwest of Chicago. Deputy Police Chief Ryan Markham said the incident hasn’t officially been termed a homicide, but it’s being investigated as such.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Illinois authorities recover millions worth of stolen goods connected to organized retail theft

CHICAGO — Authorities recovered millions of dollars worth of stolen good related to an organized retail theft ring, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday. As several organized “smash and grabs” have been reported over the last two years, this was the first major bust by the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, which is spearheaded […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

US Marshals announce reward in search for parents of Michigan boy charged in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school, saying they failed to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — “blood everywhere” — that was found at the boy’s […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Algonquin, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Salem, IL
State
Illinois State
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Kenosha County, WI
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Salem, WI
Algonquin, IL
Crime & Safety
WGN News

Illinois reports 42,559 new cases of COVID-19, 182 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 42,559 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 182 additional deaths since last Friday. Currently, IDPH reports a total of 1,835,076 cases, including 26,535 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Since last Friday, laboratories have reported 902,840 specimens for a total of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Extradition#Ap#The Kenosha News#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Man critically wounded in shooting near Mag Mile

 CHICAGO — A man was critically wounded in a shooting in downtown Chicago Friday. According to police, the shooting took place the 0-100 block of East Huron Street on the Near North Side around 7 p.m.  Police said the shooting involved people in two vehicles. It is unclear if it was one car shooting at […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 32, killed near CTA Green Line in Woodlawn

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man is dead after being shot in the back on Chicago’s South Side. According to police, it happened in the 400 block of East 63rd in West Woodlawn around 5 p.m. SkyCamp 9 flew over the scene. Police said the shooting victim was in a business when an offender chased him […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

59-year-old man shot and killed in Lincoln Square, police say

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man was shot and killed in the Lincoln Square neighborhood Wednesday morning.  According to police, it happened in the 2600 block of West Catalpa around 7 a.m. Police say the gunman got out of the passenger side of a nearby sedan and opened fire.  The gunman then got back in the car and fled eastbound down […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Court weighs groping suit against Indiana’s ex-top lawyer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer for women who say Indiana’s former attorney general drunkenly groped them argued Thursday that a federal appeals court should allow their lawsuit against the state over his actions to go forward on the grounds that they were state employees. A lower court judge blocked the...
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

WGN News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy