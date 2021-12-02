ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healing Spaces Design + Build to host holiday product showcase Dec. 4 in Geneva

By Submitted by Jonah Nink
Cover picture for the articleHealing Spaces Design + Build is set to host its holiday product showcase from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Prana Yoga Center, 321 Stevens St. in Geneva. Join Denis Kintop, Healing Spaces president and construction manager, as he...

Des Plaines basks in lights at Metropolitan Square

Des Plaines held its annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday evening in Metropolitan Square. Santa Claus was there but kept his distance as a COVID-19 precaution. Children were encouraged to put their letters to Santa in a special mailbox. The Des Plaines Self-Help Closet & Food Pantry accepted donations of nonperishable food,...
Hometown holiday celebration

Hawthorn Woods is hosting a Hometown Holiday Celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane off Old McHenry Road. Visitors can talk with Santa, snack on individually wrapped cookies and sip self-serve hot cocoa. Attractions include wagon rides, mini-train rides, games, and more. The Stevenson High School Choir will sing carols and the evening will conclude with lighting of the community tree. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for children are encouraged. This outdoor event is free to the Hawthorn Woods community. Social distancing and facial masking will be required during your visit with Santa. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Visit https://www.vhw.org/223/Hometown-Holiday.
'Donating makes me feel good': Fifth-grader collects more than 100 bags of food and toys for pantry

A 10-year-old Libertyville boy assumed the role of Santa on Thursday, delivering more than 100 bags of food and toys he collected for those in need. Roark Nietzel's and his mom, Anastasia Thermos, emptied their packed dining room -- and part of the garage -- Thursday afternoon, filled three vehicles and brought the bounty to the Libertyville Township food pantry.
