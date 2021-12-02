Healing Spaces Design + Build to host holiday product showcase Dec. 4 in Geneva
By Submitted by Jonah Nink
Daily Herald
1 day ago
Healing Spaces Design + Build is set to host its holiday product showcase from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Prana Yoga Center, 321 Stevens St. in Geneva. Join Denis Kintop, Healing Spaces president and construction manager, as he...
While some children hope to unwrap a new toy for Christmas, others find solace and even joy in receiving a coat to keep them warm. Some Lake County children whose families lack to resources for either have been invited to a special holiday party on Sunday hosted by the Fox Lake-Round Lake Area Rotary Club.
Because of the strong response from the hundreds of community members who recently toured the old May Whitney Elementary School -- set for demolition early next year -- district officials have launched an online site where people can share their memories for preservation. The building at 100 Church St. has...
Des Plaines held its annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday evening in Metropolitan Square. Santa Claus was there but kept his distance as a COVID-19 precaution. Children were encouraged to put their letters to Santa in a special mailbox. The Des Plaines Self-Help Closet & Food Pantry accepted donations of nonperishable food,...
Hawthorn Woods is hosting a Hometown Holiday Celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane off Old McHenry Road. Visitors can talk with Santa, snack on individually wrapped cookies and sip self-serve hot cocoa. Attractions include wagon rides, mini-train rides, games, and more. The Stevenson High School Choir will sing carols and the evening will conclude with lighting of the community tree. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for children are encouraged. This outdoor event is free to the Hawthorn Woods community. Social distancing and facial masking will be required during your visit with Santa. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Visit https://www.vhw.org/223/Hometown-Holiday.
When Schaumburg native John Blasucci comes back to town this weekend, he's bringing back a brand-new bag ... er, Christmas show. The longtime Dennis DeYoung Band keyboard player and former Mannheim Steamroller musician is rolling out his fresh holiday production "Luminare" at the newly renovated Des Plaines Theatre Saturday. "I...
Bethany Lutheran Church in Batavia is hosting a state of Illinois COVID-19 vaccine and booster event for anyone age 12 or older. Vaccine clinics will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the church fellowship hall, 8 S. Lincoln St. Sign up via...
A 10-year-old Libertyville boy assumed the role of Santa on Thursday, delivering more than 100 bags of food and toys he collected for those in need. Roark Nietzel's and his mom, Anastasia Thermos, emptied their packed dining room -- and part of the garage -- Thursday afternoon, filled three vehicles and brought the bounty to the Libertyville Township food pantry.
