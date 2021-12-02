ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Life of Pi review – the animals are the stars in this puppet-powered show

By Arifa Akbar
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EL6Ah_0dCeUz4b00

Life of Pi had a first life as a Booker prize-winning novel by Yann Martel and a second as an Oscar-winning film by Ang Lee. Both were utterly captivating. Now comes playwright Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage spectacular ( first presented in Sheffield in 2019 ) about Piscine “Pi” Patel, the zookeeper’s son from Pondicherry who claims to have survived a shipwreck in a life-raft with a Bengal tiger in tow.

The magic here lies firmly in aesthetics, from the teeming menagerie of large-scale puppets, exquisitely designed by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, to visual effects that surge, dazzle and undulate like ocean waves (stage design by Tim Hatley with video design by Andrzej Goulding and lighting by Tim Lutkin).

The script and characterisation are flat-footed by comparison: “I’ve had a terrible trip,” says Pi from his hospital bed at the start (the framing device here is different from the book and film). It is meant to be wry but, like much of the dialogue, lands with a thud.

Martel’s original, unreliable narration left enough space for us to decide if Pi’s story was one of hope, faith and tiger-taming or of survivor’s guilt, trauma and delusion. His subtle explorations of truth and the necessary comforts of make-believe are shoe-horned in as soundbites about God, the beauty of the world and storytelling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3muA_0dCeUz4b00
Animal magic … a Life of Pi puppet designed by Caldwell and Nick Barnes. Photograph: Johan Persson

The visual effects seem to compete with, and ultimately drown out, the quieter, more philosophical elements of the drama, not leaving enough room for Pi’s existential rumination, which is key to his tale.

As Pi, Hiran Abeysekera looks every inch the puckish man-boy and is incredibly light on his feet. He plays him as a 17-year-old survivor with PTSD in hospital, and as a slightly maniacal castaway on the boat. He is good at conjuring alarm in whooping, adrenalised highs but seems tense and overwrought in the softer moments.

The characters on the whole are vividly drawn but ironed to a cartoonish flatness, and the tone between them is barking and shrill. Pi’s father (Nicholas Khan) has a touch of Basil Fawlty, his mother (Mina Anwar) and sister (Payal Mistry) lack distinction and ancillary characters feel like cardboard cut-outs. As a children’s show, the jokes hold but an older audience feels the lack of a finer, more subtle script to square up to the sophisticated visuals.

Related: ‘The tiger seems to breathe’: Life of Pi comes alive in the West End

Still, under Max Webster’s direction, the stage is full of energy and surprise. “Once upon a time,” says Pi, as he takes us on the first of many flashbacks, which transform the stage in seconds. There is a flurry of butterflies, a starry sky, iridescent shoals of fish and immersive storms that wrack the extremities of the stage.

Zebras, giraffes, hyenas and turtles are manipulated sublimely, transporting us to the family zoo and then to the high seas. The first sight of Richard Parker, the tiger, is a breathtaking moment and emulates the CGI effects in Lee’s film. The life-raft rises out of the floor and the back screen cracks open from its middle, like a suitcase, as the family sets sail for Canada. These animals and effects are a wonder to behold and become the real stars of this show.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Life Between Islands review: displaying the power and passion of Caribbean-British art

Life Between Islands is an exhibition of protests and pleasures, celebrations and insurrections. Several years in the making, and as important as it is timely – as well as long overdue – it is also an exhibition of arrivals, departures and returns. Filled with variety and complexity, the well- and lesser-known, the overlooked or rarely shown in this country, it takes us from pre-war London and the carved figures of Ronald Moody, to digital animation and an examination of successive regimes of punitive and restrictive immigration law from the 1800s to the present government’s hostile environment policies, in a work by the Otolith Group.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

All hail Cat Jesus! The fantastic feline artist behind Benedict Cumberbatch’s latest biopic

Cat Jesus, as the work is known to staff, can be found on a painted mirror in the archives of the Bethlem hospital’s Museum of the Mind. It was created by the celebrated cartoonist of comical cats and Bethlem psychiatric hospital patient Louis Wain, whose art is about to go on show here. One Christmas, Wain was asked to help with the institutional decorations. He asked if he could paint on mirrors – and the results still survive. In Cat Jesus, a feline Father Christmas holds up a white kitten with a sunflower halo around its head while other cats salute the radiant offspring, in front of a Taj Mahal-like building in a fantasy jungle.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Modern Nature: Island of Noise review – mesmerising musical riff on Shakespeare

The second album from Modern Nature – a project helmed by Blackpool-born musician Jack Cooper, previously of indie duo Ultimate Painting – is designed to leave its audience awed. Noodling instrumentation, reverent silence, vaguely mystical lyrics and almost-whispered vocals all gesture towards profundity – as does the album’s conceit, with Cooper using The Tempest as a springboard for thoughts about a fictional island of his own. It also makes use of the talents of free jazz stars, namely saxophonist Evan Parker and pianist Alexander Hawkins. Island of Noise, in other words, has all the signifiers of a very serious and very worthy creative endeavour.
MUSIC
Telegraph

Jenny Agutter on 'Walkabout' co-star David Dalaithngu: 'He had his problems, but he was a magical person'

David Dalaithngu might never have appeared on any cinema screens if his tribal dancing as a 16-year-old boy hadn’t caught the attention of a young Nicolas Roeg. In 1969, Roeg was location scouting in Arnhem Land for his outback drama Walkabout (1971), and needed to cast an Aboriginal performer to play one of the three main roles – the teenage tracker who helps two white siblings survive in the desert, after their father’s suicide.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ang Lee
Person
Yann Martel
Person
Nick Barnes
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Patrick Star Show “The Yard Sale”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Grandpat Star finds that his things are being sold at a yard sale without his permission, so he goes over his crazy history with all his stuff. As mentioned in previous reviews, Grandpat Star is probably one the more dynamic characters among the Star family in this show, since he has a distinct personality that stands out from the rest of the family. Apparently distinct enough that it warranted having a double length episode (at least for this show that usually has ten minute episodes usually) about his weird past. Apparently Grandpat Star is a timeless eldritch abomination of a creature who has been around for millennia doing weird odd jobs with ancestors of characters like Mr Krabs and Pearl. Unless he’s just using them as examples for his weird stories, and I guess part of the fun of this kind of character is that his memory might not be what it used to be, so he could just be making stuff up as he goes along. BUT he could also be exactly right about all of it, meaning that he really is a time travelling ancient gladiatorial rodeo clown, medieval dentist, gold rush era vacuum salesman, and then doing all that again in a chrome future (deep cut call back to the episode when Squidward broke time!). Either explanation is potentially very hilarious, and it’s legitimately up in the air which one is the funnier option.
TV SERIES
farmvilleherald.com

Movie review: The Power of the Dog

“The Power of the Dog,” written and directed by legendary filmmaker Jane Campion, is one of my biggest movie surprises of the year. It breathes new life into the Western genre, in part serving as a criticism on the exaggerated masculinity that we traditionally associate with this category of film. One of the surest signs of a good movie is when you cannot stop thinking about it for days or even weeks after you saw it. Not only have I been unable to stop thinking of this film for the last two weeks, but I cannot help but to talk about it with anyone else who has seen it. This is a film that zigs when you think it is going to zag, never going in the direction you expect, which truly is refreshing.
FARMVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Puppet
keizertimes.com

Book review: "The Council of Animals"

Twelve of your peers have decided your fate, and you haven't a clue what they'll say. None of their faces are readable. Nobody's smiling but then again, there are no scowls. Will they find this court case favorable for you, or will this go bad? You just can't tell because, in the novel "The Council of Animals" by Nick McDonell, their faces are all furry.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Collegian

‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ anime review

On Monday, I was scrolling through my feed and noticed an ad for a “Blade Runner” anime on Adult Swim and that it was premiering on Nov. 14 – that same night. As a huge cyberpunk and “Blade Runner” fan, I naturally elected to postpone my homework and clear my schedule for a binge-watch session.
COMICS
USC Gamecock

Review: 'House of Gucci' thrives on power of its movie stars

There is no director who better understands the power and charisma of movie stars than Sir Ridley Scott. The 83-year-old director’s latest outing, "House of Gucci," proves exactly that. In today’s cultural wasteland of endless superhero movies, the costume and cape have become more important than the actual character or...
MOVIES
bronxnet.org

Animated Life Series Premiere

BronxNet Television in Partnership with The Animation Project present Animated Life! We welcome you to indulge in the vibrant, dramatic & intense animated features made by the fantastic residents of the Bronx!. Through TAP’s partnership with NYC Department of Media Entertainment and Neighborhood Opportunity Network (NeON), The Made in NY...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Detroit News

'The Power of the Dog' review: Western lets Cumberbatch show his teeth

Benedict Cumberbatch plays one mean son of a gun in "Power of the Dog," writer-director Jane Campion's gritty Western about machismo and bravado on the Montana plains in the 1920s. Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a rough and tumble rancher who verbally abuses anyone within earshot. The root of his anger...
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Surreal Walrus Romance Stop-Motion Short 'Listen to Me Sing'

"They are the egg men. I am the walrus." This is something you don't see everyday. Listen to Me Sing is a fascinating stop-motion animated short film made by a Welsh animation filmmaker named Isabel Garrett. After playing on the festival circuit and picking up a few awards, it's now online to watch. "Set in an isolated, rundown hotel, the story follows entertainer Sophie as she struggles to find her place in a confusing world. That is until a walrus mysteriously appears in her bathtub one night and she forms an unexpected bond with it." This is easily one of the strangest, wackiest short films we've featured all year. Not only is there a pink walrus in it, but the entire story and the way it plays out is especially kooky. This reminds me of The Shape of Water in many ways, but it also ventures down its own path in many other ways. Meet the walrus below.
TV & VIDEOS
mixmag.net

How Big Zuu became one of the most popular personalities in music

From humble origins Big Zuu has navigated his way to the top, becoming a star of TV, radio and the UK rap scene. Xaymaca Awoyungbo tells his story. “When I first did music, my mum thought the devil was in me,” Big Zuu tells me on a rainy Wednesday afternoon. The West London MC, radio host and television presenter has had a career defining 18 months, yet is not afraid to reflect on his humble beginnings.
MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: In ‘The Hand of God,’ director Paolo Sorrentino stumbles through a personal tragedy

Despite more than a few strong scenes, “The Hand of God” ultimately fails as a movie. But it fails for an interesting reason. To state it briefly, Paolo Sorrentino had something horrible happen to his family when he was a teen. It was the kind of thing that’s impossible to forget or fully reconcile. The kind of thing that would make anyone want to become an artist just to express their anguish. But Sorrentino has not figured out a way to incorporate that event into a movie.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Life of Pi’ Review: A Fantastical Story Becomes a Fantastic West End Production

Bestseller though it is – 10 million copies and counting – it’s fair to say that “Life of Pi,” the extraordinary story of a shipwrecked 17-year-old who did (or maybe didn’t) spend 227 days at sea with no one for company but a Bengal tiger, doesn’t exactly cry out to be staged. Yet since Yann Martel’s novel (previously adapted into a 2012 film by Ang Lee) is really all about belief, theater — entirely predicated on audiences’ belief — turns out to be a potentially ideal fit. And so it proves: “Life of Pi” is fantastical, and director Max Webster’s...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Cool Behind the Scenes Video for STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Shows the Real-Life Holodeck Used To Shoot The Series

I’ve got an awesome new behind the scenes featurette for Star Trek: Discovery for you to watch today that shows off the "real-life holodeck" that is used to when shooting the series. The video features interviews with the cast and crew that about an “AR wall” that was installed at the show's Toronto studio when production began on the series' fourth season.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

69K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy