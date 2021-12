Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon and the school agreed to part ways on Friday in a shocking move, after 10 seasons as the Terrapins’ leader. Turgeon was 22-116 as head coach of Maryland and led the team to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament five times. The team started the 2021-22 season with a 5-3 record. He took over for the legendary Gary Williams.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO