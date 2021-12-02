Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Files For Up to 16.43M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR), today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 32,142,858 shares of its common stock and short-term warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 32,142,858 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one short-term warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined public offering price of $7.00 per share of common stock and accompanying warrant, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The short-term warrants have an exercise price of $9.00 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire two years following the date of issuance.
