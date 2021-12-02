ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Police ID man found with gunshot wounds in Hutchinson

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in Hutchinson. Just before 1:30am. Thursday hours, police responded to a report of...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Police ID Kan. man who died after crash at Legends Outlet mall

KANSAS CITY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash at the Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the victim. A vehicle struck Lawrence Edward Walford, 82, Kansas City, Kansas, as he was walking in the parking lot outside the Walmart, according to KCK Police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand. EMS transported...
KANSAS STATE
Police ask for help to ID Kan. convenience store burglary suspect

SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking for help to identify a suspet. Just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a business alarm at the Snak Atak convenience store, 1619 W. Magnolia Road in Salina, according to Crimestoppes of Saline County. At the scene officers found...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas man, woman captured after fatal shooting, theft

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have two suspects in custody. Just after 9p.m. November 24, police responded to a residence in the 200 Block of Yorkshire Drive in Lawrence reference a shooting, according to Lieutenant David Ernst. Officers arrived on scene and located an 18-year-old...
KANSAS STATE
Police: Man dies after he is shoved in Kan. bar parking lot argument

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal incident and have identified 50-year-old Stephen Long of Seguin, Texas as the victim. Just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance call at Blu nightclub in the 8700 block of W. Maple in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Police located Long in the parking lot, unresponsive with a head injury.
KANSAS STATE
Police ID Kan. woman killed crossing street in motorized wheelchair

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash identified 55-year-old Tracey Crawford of Wichita. Just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Rock and Funston. On arrival, they located Crawford deceased after an apparent collision with a vehicle. Investigators learned that...
KANSAS STATE
Arrest: Man killed outside Kan. restaurant where he worked

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected in the deadly shooting last month of another man outside a southeast Wichita restaurant. KAKE TV reports that 43-year-old Marshall Green Jr. was arrested Thursday on suspicion of intentional second-degree murder in the Nov. 10 shooting death of 45-year-old Monzell Brocks.
KANSAS STATE
KBI: 68-year-old man found dead in his Kansas home

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Galena Police Department are conducting a death investigation in Galena, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, Galena Police officers were dispatched to 801 East 11th Street in Galena after a subject reported...
KANSAS STATE
RCPD: Kansas man stole box truck with cabinets, flooring

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 300 block of E. Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Faith Furniture reported a 60-year-old man later identified as Mark...
KANSAS STATE
Child, suspect dead and 2 injured after standoff at Kan. home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home shot two children and a woman in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday before turning the gun on himself, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s office said. Officers who responded to a call of a shooting at Wellborn Park found a...
KANSAS STATE
Sheriff: Kansas man hospitalized after car strikes a train

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man was hospitalized after his car struck a train on Old Highway 40 in far eastern Saline County Thursday. Just after 5:30a.m. Ray Snider, 67, of Abilene, was eastbound on Old Highway 40 in a 2006 Mercury Milan when the car struck a train that was stopped on the track approximately 300 feet east of N. Amos Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
KANSAS STATE
Friends assist Kansas family after boy dies in accidental shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a reported fatal accidental shooting identified 13-year-old Waylon Treat of Wichita as the victim, according to officer Trevor Macy. The boy's cousin established a fundraiser to assist the family. CLICK here to view the GoFundMe page. Just after 6:00 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched...
KANSAS STATE
Man reports burglary involving military equipment

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary of military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for burglary near the intersection of N. 11th Street and Fremont Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 26-year-old man reported an unknown suspect...
MANHATTAN, KS
Public Safety
Teen suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan...
MICHIGAN STATE
RCPD: Suspect took cash, checks and more in home burglary

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home burglary in Manhattan. Just after 10:30a.m. on Wednesday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 3900 block of Rocky Ford Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 72-year-old woman reported a known male suspect entered her...
MANHATTAN, KS
RCPD: Suspect stole 12 foot Christmas tree from Manhattan home

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft of Christmas decorations in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3100 block of Ella Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 25-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect stole her...
MANHATTAN, KS
79-year-old allegedly threatened RCPD officer with a gun

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer in the 1000 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 79-year-old suspect identified as Stanley Edward Hoerman, 79,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Teen driver dies after crash with semi on Kansas highway

HARPER COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 1p.m. Wednesday in Harper County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Thomas Morgan Burel, 17, McKinney, Texas, was southbound on Kansas 14 two miles north of Harper. The car's right tire dropped off the west edge...
KANSAS STATE
Sentencing scheduled for convicted Kansas City officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A white Kansas City police detective who was convicted of shooting and killing a Black man will be sentenced on March 4, a judge ruled Thursday. Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted last month of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Ex-nurse convicted of raping patient at KC-area hospital

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas man was convicted Wednesday of raping a woman while he was working as a nurse at a hospital in Missouri. Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel, 37, of Overland Park, was found guilty of first-degree rape after a bench trial. He will be sentenced Jan. 27, The Kansas City Star reported.
KANSAS CITY, KS
