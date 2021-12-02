ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Mills, daughter of 'Jane Roe' speaks out on Supreme Court Case

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to effectively overturn Roe v. Wade. Katy Tur...

www.msnbc.com

Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
Rolling Stone

‘You’re Going to Be Finding Babies in Dumpsters’: Director of Mississippi’s Last Clinic Speaks Out as Supreme Court Weighs Major Abortion Case

Back in 1966 — seven years before the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade — Mississippi was the first state in the nation to legalize abortion for victims of rape. Up until the early 1980s, when state legislators embarked on a campaign to shutter them via a series of increasingly onerous restrictions, there were more than a dozen abortion clinics serving women across the state. Today, only one is left: Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in Jackson, Mississippi, known as the Pink House for its garish and cheerful paint job.  On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v....
The Independent

Supreme Court appears likely to uphold Mississippi abortion law after arguments in landmark case

The US Supreme Court appears poised to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of becoming pregnant. The nine justices presided over roughly two hours of arguments in a major case that could determine the fate of abortion access for millions of Americans, marking the biggest direct challenge to the landmark ruling in Roe v Wade that enshrined the constitutional right to such medical care.Conservative justices now hold a majority on the nation’s high court, with three appointments under President Donald Trump. A decision in the case is expected by June 2022.That potential outcome would contradict...
bpr.org

The Supreme Court v. Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Now, the future of Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance. The case legalized a woman’s right to an abortion in 1973. Now, the conservative-leaning court is considering the legality of the Mississippi state ban on abortion 15 weeks after conception.
fox40jackson.com

How Supreme Court could decide abortion case: preserve, limit or strike down Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health is the most significant abortion case in decades as the state of Mississippi is challenging Roe v. Wade. While political figures on both sides of the issue have focused on whether federal abortion rights will be maintained or eliminated, several moments during oral arguments indicated that neither may be the case.
HuffingtonPost

Susan Collins Silent On Major Supreme Court Case Challenging Roe v. Wade

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) says she won’t comment on a major Supreme Court case challenging the landmark abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade until a decision is reached, likely until next summer. “I’m going to wait until the decision is rendered,” Collins told HuffPost. “I’m for Roe,” is all she...
Fox News

ACLU under fire for tweet celebrating abortion as 'rad' day of Supreme Court oral arguments

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is under fire for tweeting a photo of a protester's sign outside the Supreme Court Wednesday that protrayed abortion as "rad." The Supreme Court ended oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Wednesday. The case centers on a Mississippi law which bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, earlier than the current legal standard, which prohibits abortion bans prior to fetal viability, about 23 to 24 weeks into pregnancy.
iheart.com

Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Mississippi Case Challenging Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday (December 1) in a case that could decide the fate of Roe v. Wade. Justices heard nearly two hours of oral arguments over a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks and is a direct challenge to the 1973 landmark decision which protected a woman's right to have an abortion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

