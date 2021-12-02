ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) shares rose 2.27% to $16.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares rose 1.52% to $272.22. Avis Budget Gr’s trading volume hit 485.3K shares by close, accounting for 20.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

5 No-Brainer Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten its monetary policy, rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant are expected to keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally-sound mega-cap stocks UnitedHealth (UNH), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Oracle (ORCL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Broadcom (AVGO). These stocks are well-positioned to withstand market fluctuations and deliver stable returns. Let’s discuss.Although solid third-quarter earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs last month, the emergence of a highly infectious new COVID-19 variant, high inflation, geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper its bond purchasing have been fostering worrisome market volatility of late. Because these factors are not likely to dissipate soon, betting on mega-cap stocks with exceptional growth potential and strong fundamentals could be an ideal strategy to hedge one’s investment portfolio against the expected market fluctuations.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 Over The Past 5 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.73% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000.00 In KSU: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 11.7 shares of Kansas City Southern at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in KSU would have produced an average annual return of 28.02%. Currently, Kansas City Southern has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrials#Ess#Artw#Ess Tech#Gwh#Avis Budget Gr#Huron Consulting Group#Hurn#Ppsi#Tisi#Globus Maritime#Glbs#Astr#Astra Space#Polar Power#Pola
Benzinga

This Dogecoin & Litecoin Penny Stock Miner Is Nearing Oversold Territory: When Will The Sell-Off End?

Hello Pal International, Inc (OTC:HLLPF) was plummeting down over 11% on Friday after bouncing up 16% from its low-of-day on Thursday. The travel based social media app and crypto miner, which offers a cryptocurrency wallet and will eventually allow customers to mine their own Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTE), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) from its ‘in-house’ rigs, has fallen about 77% from its March 4 all-time high of $1.85 toward around the 40-cent level.
STOCKS
investing.com

Marvell, Ulta, Morgan Stanley Rise Premarket; DocuSign Slumps

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, December 3rd. Please refresh for updates. Didi Global (NYSE: DIDI ) ADRs fell 7.2% after the Chinese ride-hailing giant announced it will delist from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, just a few months after its $4.4 billion U.S. IPO.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 34,373.98 while the NASDAQ fell 2.8% to 14,950.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.52% to 4,507.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock moved upwards by 32.58% to $4.72 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 45.2 million, which is 189488.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Korn Ferry

Looking into the current session, Korn Ferry Inc. (NYSE:KFY) is trading at $71.37, after a 2.07% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 14.25%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 69.93%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Campbell Soup's Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, Campbell Soup Inc. (NYSE:CPB) shares are trading at $41.07, after a 1.36% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock went up by 0.83%, but in the past year, fell by 14.99%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Surprising Blue Chip Stocks That Are Down Over 20% From Their Highs

When great companies go on sale for short-term reasons, it’s usually a great time to buy. Kinder Morgan is one of the best dividend stocks on the market today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Market Leadership Up for Grabs as Q4 Sees Increased Volatility

The Nasdaq Composite ((COMP:GIDS)) led the markets lower on Friday, falling more than 1.92%. As you might expect with the Nasdaq leading the fall, the information technology sector was the worst-performing sector. The Technology Select Sector Index ($IXT) closed 1.65% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) did much better than the Nasdaq by closing 0.17% lower. Despite the stronger day, the Dow has actually strung together four down weeks in a row by falling 2,000 points, more than 5% from its November peak.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: Z updates house-flipping unwind; SPWH broken merger; TLYS earnings; ESPR offering; LGVN jumps

Friday's midday trading saw Zillow (NASDAQ:Z)(NASDAQ:ZG) recover a portion of the losses it suffered after its sudden decision recently to close down its home-flipping business. The stock gained after the company revealed progress in winding down the inventory of homes it stockpiled during that endeavor. Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) also stood among...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy