Christmas concert with singer Adam Hendrickson celebrates an afternoon of music Dec. 4

Hawthorn Woods is hosting a Hometown Holiday Celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane off Old McHenry Road. Visitors can talk with Santa, snack on individually wrapped cookies and sip self-serve hot cocoa. Attractions include wagon rides, mini-train rides, games, and more. The Stevenson High School Choir will sing carols and the evening will conclude with lighting of the community tree. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for children are encouraged. This outdoor event is free to the Hawthorn Woods community. Social distancing and facial masking will be required during your visit with Santa. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Visit https://www.vhw.org/223/Hometown-Holiday.

HOMETOWN, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO