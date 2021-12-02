Christmas concert with singer Adam Hendrickson celebrates an afternoon of music Dec. 4
By Submitted by Judson University
Daily Herald
1 day ago
The Demoss Center for Worship in the Performing Arts at Judson University will hold its annual Christmas Concert of Worship at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Herrick Chapel, 1151 N. State St. (Route 31) in Elgin. This popular holiday event will feature...
When Schaumburg native John Blasucci comes back to town this weekend, he's bringing back a brand-new bag ... er, Christmas show. The longtime Dennis DeYoung Band keyboard player and former Mannheim Steamroller musician is rolling out his fresh holiday production "Luminare" at the newly renovated Des Plaines Theatre Saturday. "I...
Hawthorn Woods is hosting a Hometown Holiday Celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane off Old McHenry Road. Visitors can talk with Santa, snack on individually wrapped cookies and sip self-serve hot cocoa. Attractions include wagon rides, mini-train rides, games, and more. The Stevenson High School Choir will sing carols and the evening will conclude with lighting of the community tree. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for children are encouraged. This outdoor event is free to the Hawthorn Woods community. Social distancing and facial masking will be required during your visit with Santa. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Visit https://www.vhw.org/223/Hometown-Holiday.
While some children hope to unwrap a new toy for Christmas, others find solace and even joy in receiving a coat to keep them warm. Some Lake County children whose families lack to resources for either have been invited to a special holiday party on Sunday hosted by the Fox Lake-Round Lake Area Rotary Club.
