Congress & Courts

Court report

By Chris Basinger
Petersburg Pilot
 4 days ago

Nov. 15 – Bail conditions for Levi Scott Newman were amended that defendant not depart S.E. Alaska without court...

www.petersburgpilot.com

wkok.com

Report: State Supreme Court Asked to Accept Schaeffer Appeal

SUNBURY – The state Supreme Court has been asked to accept the appeal of a Northumberland County man who is trying to clear himself of a 1986 murder. According to PennLive, Scott Schaeffer wants the court to interpret what the Legislature intended when in 2018 it amended the Post-Conviction Relief Act to include those like him who have completed their sentences.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NBC Chicago

Appeals Court Orders Release of Some Mueller Report Passages

A federal appeals court on Tuesday directed the Justice Department to disclose certain redacted passages from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation report that relate to individuals who were investigated by prosecutors but not ultimately charged. The ruling came in a public records complaint from the news organization BuzzFeed, which...
JUSTICE, IL
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial : Epstein’s massage table brought into court as jury shown video inside his home

The trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has adjourned for the weekend in New York City. The59-year-old is answering to charges related to her alleged involvement in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes. Rounding out a week of testimony, on Friday, jurors were shown video footage of the inside of the Palm Beach house at the centre of the allegations. Epstein’s massage table, where much of the abuse is alleged to have occurred, was brought into the courtroom.His former housekeeper, Juan Alessi, testified in detail on Thursday afternoon about his duties at the Palm Beach mansion, what he saw happen there,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge rules teenager, 16, who stabbed father-of-four to death can be named

A teenage boy who stabbed a father-of-four to death on the day of his twin daughters’ second birthday party can now be named after a ruling by a High Court judge.Joshuah Sparks, 16, stabbed James Gibbons four times after the 34-year-old challenged a group of youths who were harassing a homeless man, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.The boy claimed it was self-defence but was found guilty of murder following an earlier trial.Although Sparks was entitled to automatic anonymity, Mr Justice Charles Bourne, sitting at Chelmsford ruled at his sentencing hearing on Friday he could be named.Mr Gibbons was yards from his home in Iris Mews in Laindon, Essex when he was knifed to death on May 2.The sentencing hearing continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBEN 930AM

Analysis: Pigeon case just like any other

An appearance is scheduled Monday for Steve Pigeon, the former Erie County Democratic party chairman, on charges he raped a child 5 years ago. Legal experts preview the case.
BUFFALO, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dayonte Resiles murder trial: Second day of jury deliberations end, but no verdict

Jurors finished a second day of deliberations in the high-profile murder trial of Dayonte Resiles without reaching a verdict on Saturday evening. The jury, sequestered since late Friday, will pick up its discussion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Late Saturday afternoon, jurors requested testimony from the monthlong trial, but learned that testimony would not be available until the morning. Resiles, 27, is ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Chicago

2 Men Charged With Attempted Murder In The Shooting Of A CPD Officer

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were charged with attempted murder in the Wednesday night shooting of a Chicago Police officer in Calumet Heights, authorities said. Adonis Covington, 21, of Gresham, and Michael Taylor, 26, of Avalon Park, were charged with multiple felonies, including two counts attempted murder, according to Chicago Police. Michael Taylor, 26. A mugshot of Adonis Covington, 21, was unavailable. Police pulled over the car to conduct a “traffic investigation” Wednesday night in the 9200 block of Stony Island Avenue when they were involved in an exchange of gunfire with the offenders, police said. A Chicago Police officer was shot in the leg and the offenders tried to flee, police said. The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized. One of the offenders was shot in the torso, and his condition was unknown, according to police. Covington and Taylor were taken into custody shortly after the incident in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said. They are set to appear in bond court Saturday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Man Who Protested Potter Trial Judge Charged With Harassment, Arrested In Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cortez Rice, the man who protested outside Judge Regina Chu’s apartment in Minneapolis, has been charged with felony harassment. According to a complaint filed in Hennepin County, Rice has been charged with one count of harassment involving retaliation against a judicial officer. Chu said she believed she was the target of Rice and other protestors. She said the “intention was to intimidate her and interfere with the judicial process,” the complaint said. Rice helped lead a protest on Nov.6 outside what he believed was Chu’s apartment building in downtown Minneapolis. During the protest, Rice, who is close with Wright’s family, went into...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland prisons unconstitutionally placing mentally ill inmates in solitary confinement, lawsuit claims

Mentally ill inmates at Maryland’s prisons are being held in solitary confinement, exacerbating their illnesses and violating their constitutional rights against being submitted to cruel and unusual punishment, according to a federal lawsuit. Filed last month on behalf of several unnamed defendants by the nonprofit organization Disability Rights of Maryland, the suit claims that state prisons ...
MARYLAND STATE
Missoulian

Missoula man jailed on $100K bond for alleged strangulation, assault

A Missoula man is being held on $100,000 bond after being arrested for allegedly assaulting and strangling his partner on multiple occasions. Andy Alan Anderson, 42, is charged with felony strangulation and assault with a weapon. He is also charged with three counts of partner or family member assault, the third of which is a felony.
MISSOULA, MT
Florida Phoenix

FL Supreme Court continues pattern of overturning or sidestepping its precedents

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Supreme Court has again overturned established constitutional law by upholding a maximum sentence imposed on a Leon County man deemed to have shown inadequate remorse because he insisted on protesting his innocence. This time, the conservative majority installed by Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t directly overrule its own precedents — it decided they didn’t […] The post FL Supreme Court continues pattern of overturning or sidestepping its precedents appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
CBS Baltimore

Police Used DNA Database To Find Evelyn Player’s Killer; Suspect Had Lengthy Record of Violent Crimes Against Women

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Dontè Hickman leads the 4,000-member congregation at Southern Baptist Church, and they are still reeling from the death of one of their own: 69-year-old Evelyn Player. She was stabbed to death in a bathroom on November 16th while at the church volunteering. Player’s family members have been part of Southern Baptist for generations. An arrest this week in the case did bring some comfort. “Peace and I think some resolve to this unknown character who has been lurking about and committing this kind of violence. It does give people peace that he is off the streets, but it...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sacramento

Ceres Man, 74, Pleads Guilty To Running Breeding Farm For Cockfighting

CERES (CBS13) — A Ceres man has pleaded guilty to running an operation that bred birds for cockfighting, prosecutors announced on Friday. The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California says 74-year-old Joseph D. Sanford was the owner and operator of Joe Sanford Gamefarm in Ceres. Prosecutors said Sanford bred and sold birds for cockfighting. An undercover agent was able to buy a trio of fighting game birds from Sanford, prosecutors say, prompting federal agents to raid the operation. A total of 2,956 gamefowls were seized during the raid, federal officials say. Sanford has since pleaded guilty to violating the Animal Welfare...
CERES, CA
Independent Record

Butte woman accused of assault and strangulation

A 44-year-old Butte woman has been accused of domestic assault and strangulation. Lisa Nicole Gransbery is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense) and misdemeanor unlawful restraint. On Nov. 27, law enforcement responded to North Sanders Street for reports...
BUTTE, MT
The Independent

Teacher arrested for notes pasted over school pretending to be bullied child plotting massacre

The day after a student killed four classmates in Oxford, Michigan, a teacher in Iowa was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a troubled student who planned to shoot up the high school where she worked. Katrina Phelan, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of making "threats of terrorism," according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Ms Phelan taught at Abraham Lincoln High School and allegedly tried to start rumours at the school that a violent student was planning an attack. “[D]etectives conducted an investigation into a series of anonymous handwritten notes found...
PUBLIC SAFETY

