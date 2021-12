(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- bergenPAC has something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season, starting with New Jersey Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker. Then crooners like Michael Bolton, The Irish Tenors and The Midtown Men sing Christmas favorites, while saxophonist Kenny G puts a contemporary spin on the classics. The Wizards of Winter perform a Christmas-themed rock opera. And closing out the season is the one and only Darlene Love singing her iconic anthem “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

