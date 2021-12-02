ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested for November murder in Lake City; victim identified

By Braley Dodson
 5 days ago

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Lake City police have arrested two people in connection with a Nov. 17 shooting, according to authorities.

Mytazis Marquis Nesmith and Dathawn Malik Nesmith were wanted by police for murder, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The shooting, which happened at 300 Wallace Street in Lake City, left one person injured and another dead. The deceased victim was identified as Antonio Skipper, 20, of Lake City, according to Florence County Coroner, Keith Von Lutcken.

On Thursday night, both men were booked into the Florence County Detention Center. Mytazis was booked at 6:16 p.m. while Dathawn was booked at 6:41 p.m. Booking records show that Dathawn lives in the same area where the shooting happened.

Both are charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Lake City Police Department is not able to confirm at this time whether the two are related.

Count on News13 for updates.

Another shooting happened in the same area of Wallace Street, in October. An arrest was made last month .

News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.

