For 32 seasons, Doug Agnew had watched his players receive "the call." As the athletic trainer for the Milwaukee Admirals since 1989, Agnew had seen just about everything in the American Hockey League, the top developmental league for the NHL. In 1998, when the Nashville Predators came into existence, the Admirals soon linked up with the Preds, and one by one, rookies got their chance to perform in the best League in the world.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO