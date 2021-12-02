Succession's Sarah Snook Replacing Elizabeth Moss In New Thriller Run Rabbit Run

THE PERFORMER | Sarah Snook
THE SHOW | HBO’s Succession
THE EPISODE | “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Nov. 14, 2021)
THE PERFORMANCE | Of all the Roy siblings, Shiv probably works the hardest and gets the least credit. (To be fair, she’s also a terrible human being like the rest of them.) This week, we saw Shiv hit new heights of influence and then come crashing down to new lows during a pivotal shareholders’ meeting, and Snook masterfully revealed the layers of hard-charging ambition and tender vulnerability lurking just beneath Shiv’s polished façade.
At the Waystar shareholders’ meeting, the Roy family faced the very...
Comments / 0