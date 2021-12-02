ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Succession's Sarah Snook Replacing Elizabeth Moss In New Thriller Run Rabbit Run

By James White
Empire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in June, we reported that The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss was on to star in and produce new horror thriller Run Rabbit Run. Those pesky scheduling issues mean she's...

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Performer of the Week: Sarah Snook

THE PERFORMER | Sarah Snook THE SHOW | HBO’s Succession THE EPISODE | “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Nov. 14, 2021) THE PERFORMANCE | Of all the Roy siblings, Shiv probably works the hardest and gets the least credit. (To be fair, she’s also a terrible human being like the rest of them.) This week, we saw Shiv hit new heights of influence and then come crashing down to new lows during a pivotal shareholders’ meeting, and Snook masterfully revealed the layers of hard-charging ambition and tender vulnerability lurking just beneath Shiv’s polished façade. At the Waystar shareholders’ meeting, the Roy family faced the very...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Sarah Snook on 'Succession' Season 3, Being On the Birthday Party Set, and Figuring Out Shiv's Dancing Scenes

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Succession Season 3 through Episode 7, "Too Much Birthday." From creator Jesse Armstrong, the highly acclaimed and much-beloved HBO drama series Succession is back for a stinging third season, with the power dynamics in the Roy family shifting in a rather perilous way that feels like it could take down anyone in its path at any time. After Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) decision to expose the depths of the company’s scandal, patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) has pitted his other adult children – including Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) – against each other, wanting them to spy, snitch and claw their way into what could become a family civil war.
TV SERIES
The Sanford Herald

Sarah Snook joins Run Rabbit Run cast

Sarah Snook has replaced Elisabeth Moss in the horror-thriller 'Run Rabbit Run'. The 'Succession' star will lead the cast of Daina Read's movie after Elisabeth was forced to pull out for scheduling reasons. Pre-production on the project will begin this month ahead of filming in Victoria and South Australia. Thank...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Sarah Snook
The Hollywood Reporter

Toni Collette, Anna Faris, Thomas Haden Church Teaming for Comedy ‘The Estate’ From ‘Love Wedding Repeat’ Director

Oscar nominee Toni Collette — soon to be seen in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley — is teaming with Anna Faris (The House Bunny, Overboard) and fellow Oscar nominee Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Spider-Man: No Way Home) on The Estate. The comedy — from writer-director Dean Craig (Death at a Funeral, Love Wedding Repeat) — was announced by Signature Films, which is financing alongside Capstone Global. Signature’s Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel will produce alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson’s Pretty Matches Productions. Executive producers include Capstone Global’s Christian Mercuri and David Haring and Thruline’s Josh Kesselman. The Estate revolves around two...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
Variety

Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church Starring in ‘The Estate,’ Farce About Inheritance Fight

Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church will star in “The Estate,” the story of two sisters who try to re-ingratiate themselves with their wealthy, estranged aunt when they discover she is ill. The film is from writer and director Dean Craig, who mined family dysfunction in the script for “Death at a Funeral.” Craig recently made his feature directorial debut with “Love Wedding Repeat,” a romantic comedy with Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn that debuted in 2020 on Netflix. Collette was nominated for an Oscar for “The Sixth Sense” and earned raves for her work in “Hereditary” and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbit#The Handmaid S Tale#Succession
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman poses for daring bedroom snaps as she flaunts her abs

Nicole Kidman went all out on Wednesday and she and her husband Keith Urban headed to the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. For the fun night out, the 54-year-old chose an incredible Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello one-shoulder black dress that flashed her abs and featured a very high leg slit.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

First trailer for Downton Abbey and Love Actually stars' new Christmas movie

Love Actually star Keira Knightley and Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode have reunited after The Imitation Game and Official Secrets for a dystopian dark Christmas comedy titled Silent Night. The film – for which you can watch the first trailer above – sees the duo play a couple named Nell and...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy