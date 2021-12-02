Succession's Sarah Snook Replacing Elizabeth Moss In New Thriller Run Rabbit Run

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Succession Season 3 through Episode 7, "Too Much Birthday." From creator Jesse Armstrong, the highly acclaimed and much-beloved HBO drama series Succession is back for a stinging third season, with the power dynamics in the Roy family shifting in a rather perilous way that feels like it could take down anyone in its path at any time. After Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) decision to expose the depths of the company’s scandal, patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) has pitted his other adult children – including Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) – against each other, wanting them to spy, snitch and claw their way into what could become a family civil war.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO