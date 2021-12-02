2 people injured in commercial building fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after being injured in a commercial building fire in Birmingham Thursday night.

According to Capt. Bryan Harrell of the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the fire is at a paint and body shop at the corner of 28th Place North and 30th Avenue North. The two victims suffered burns and are now receiving medical care.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.