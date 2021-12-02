ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Seasonal affective disorder affects many

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
 1 day ago

Many people go through periods of time where they feel sad or not like their usual selves. Sometimes, these mood changes begin and end when the seasons change. People may start to feel “down” when the days get shorter in the fall and winter and begin to feel better in the...

EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Does It Mean to Be High-Functioning in Depression?

Although not a clinical term, high-functioning depression is a phrase often used to describe a form of depression that may be less debilitating than others. Depression ranges from mild to severe, and in many cases can impair the ability to function. With high-functioning depression, depressive episodes may be milder or allow a person to live a relatively “normal” life.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mood Disorder#Depression#Stress Management#Productivity
studyfinds.org

Adults with ADHD 4 times more likely to develop generalized anxiety disorder

TORONTO, Ontario — Researchers from the University of Toronto have found a significant connection between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Their study finds roughly one in four adults under the age of 40 living with ADHD also had a form of anxiety. Moreover, people with ADHD are four times more likely to develop GAD at some point in their lives in comparison to others without ADHD.
MENTAL HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

This Sleep Disorder Has Been Associated With Depression

This disorder has also been linked with increased blood pressure, increasing the odds of heart attacks and other forms of cardiovascular disease. There’s a lot of things that can go wrong with your sleep. About 70 million Americans suffer from some sort of chronic sleep disorder, making it one of the most common and difficult to treat conditions in the country.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Sleeping This Way Can Lead to Depression, Study Shows

If you feel unrefreshed after a night's sleep, you may have sleep apnea, and the position you're sleeping in may make it worse. "Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common problem that affects a person's breathing during sleep, during which air cannot flow normally into the lungs," say the authors of one big sleep apnea study. "The blockage in the airflow is usually caused by the collapse of the soft tissues in the back of the throat (upper airway) and the tongue during sleep." The authors found that sleep apnea can have dangerous repercussions. Read on to discover 4 symptoms and see what sleeping position makes it worse—and learn what you can do about it. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Fibromyalgia and Depression: What’s the Link?

Fibromyalgia and depression often occur together, and that’s not a coincidence. If you’re living with fibromyalgia, you are probably all too familiar with the pain. You may also feel isolated, alone, or like no one understands what you are going through. Unfortunately, these combined effects can lead to mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental Health
Health
SELF

10 Major Depressive Disorder Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Major depressive disorder symptoms can manifest as feelings of hopelessness and irritability for one person or feeling really down and exhausted for another. Depression—which is one of the most common mood disorders in the U.S.—can be varied, even though it has some common characteristics. Weathering through occasional bouts of sadness is normal and simply part of being human, so it’s not always easy to notice when it’s become a persistent problem.
MENTAL HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

Adult ADHD Boosts Odds for Anxiety Disorder

If you’re an adult with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you could have a significant risk for having an anxiety disorder. New research from the University of Toronto suggests that adults with ADHD face a four-time greater risk for anxiety disorders than the general population. Women with ADHD face even greater odds, having a five-fold increase in risk for a general anxiety disorder (GAD).
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Does Bipolar Disorder Look Like?

There are four types of bipolar disorder. Not all individuals diagnosed with bipolar disorder experience depressive states. Medication is typically required for effective maintenance of these disorders. When it comes to diagnosing mood disorders or personality disorders, it’s important to recognize that there is often a great amount of variability...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

A New Way of Treating Anxiety, Depression, and Trauma

Neuroticism is a trait characterized by a tendency to experience frequent and intense negative affect, such as anxiety, sadness, or rage. Neuroticism may reflect a shared vulnerability for various emotional disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and trauma-related disorders. A new treatment for emotional disorders is called the “unified protocol for...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Sleep Disorders in Children

Quality sleep is important for adults and children. But frequently people don’t get adequate rest. For parents, it can be hard to know whether a child who struggles with sleep is simply growing up or has a sleep disorder. The American Psychiatric Association defines sleep disorders, also called sleep-wake disorders,...
KIDS
wagmtv.com

How to spot (and fight) Seasonal Affective Disorder

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Shorter and colder days...for some it can bring the Winter Blues. Sarah McLean, a therapist and consultant at AMHC, says seasonal affective disorder is caused by the lack of sunlight and isolation of shorter days and colder weather. Signs of winter depression are increased sadness, unexplained tiredness, and craving carbs. McLean says the lack of sunlight and difficult weather makes people spend more time inside. McLean says to make sure you have active hobbies in the winter, but there are more adjustments you can make.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Diabetes and Depression: What’s the Link?

Diabetes and depression often occur together. There are reasons why but also strategies to help you cope. Diabetes is a demanding condition. If you or a loved one lives with diabetes, you know all too well how overwhelming it can be to manage your diet and blood sugar. Managing diabetes...
HEALTH
CBS Tampa

‘There’s Something Neurological Going On,’ COVID Could Cause Depression And Anxiety, Researchers Say

WALTHAM (CBS) – “I slept for basically two weeks straight.” That was a symptom Hailey Cray expected when she got the coronavirus last December. “Going up the stairs here, it took everything. I would stop halfway up and have to take a deep breath,” she told WBZ-TV. She also expected a loss of smell and taste, which did impact her. In fact, she still doesn’t have it back fully, something the 23-year-old says has been a significant source of frustration for someone who loves to cook. But what she did not expect was a significant and long-term worsening of her depression and anxiety. “Just...
MENTAL HEALTH

