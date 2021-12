This year, when Mayor Robert Garcia flips the switch to turn on the thousands of lights on the Long Beach Christmas tree, there will be a crowd to see him do it. In 2020, Garcia was alone — except for the video crew and some technicians — because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tree on the Terrace Theater plaza shined, but the city streamed the show live instead of allowing people to attend.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO