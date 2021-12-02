Vintage Village Christmas in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE — Kick off the holidays Saturday in Monroeville.

The Vintage Village Christmas will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with several businesses having classic Christmas themes.

Milan Avenue will be closed from Herrick Alley to Main Street during the event.

The village will provide wagon rides (in a continous loop) with four stops. This will allow village visitors a hon-on/hop-off ride. The four stops will be:

• Commons Park.

• Monroe Street by the Masonic Temple.

• Clark Park.

• Memorial (Legion) parking lot. (A ride by Old School Warehouse to see Santa's Workshop and a return to Commons Park).

Christmas-In-The-Park will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at Commons Park. Santa will be arriving via fire truck to greet children and a tree lighting will be at 4 p.m.